Nancy Pelosi Defends Dem Lawmakers That Trump Said Should “Go Back” To Their Countries

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lashed back at President Donald Trump’s “xenophobic comments” via today, remarks in which he called on four female Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their countries.

“​When​ @realDonaldTrump​ ​tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ​’​Make America Great Again​’​ has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power​,” Pelosi said hours after the Trump tweets. ​

The President was referencing four new Congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — in his earlier tweets. He said they should ​”fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,​” then return to the US and show how it’s done.

Omar was born in Somalia, but came to the US when she was 12 years old. The other three were born in the US.

Ironically, Pelosi has herself been feuding with the four over their own Twitter comments, and was defended by Trump as not being racist after she was accused of singling out the four Congresswomen, who are all women of color.