Nancy Grace Vows To Expose Wrongful Accusations, Botched Cases In New Oxygen Series

Nancy Grace plans to tackle crime and injustice with her new Oxygen series Injustice with Nancy Grace.

Each episode of the true crime series will expose wrongful accusations, botched investigations, suppressed evidence, unclear motives and unjust sentences, according to Oxygen’s description of the show.

Grace says she plans to use the platform to help solve crimes.

“To solve unsolved homicides, you need a fire inside you, propelling you to uncover the tiniest shards of evidence for answers. As a voice for those that can no longer speak for themselves, a crime victim turned crime fighter, I want justice,” she said in a statement. “At Oxygen, we investigate shocking injustices that may never have come to light. Until now.”

The longtime legal analyst and former Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor has a personal connection to crime. Her fiancé was murdered in the 1970s, while she was a student in college.

Over the years, Grace has hosted a string of legal shows, including Trial Heat and Closing Arguments on Court TV. In 2005, she began hosting a legal analysis program called Nancy Grace on CNN Headline News (now HLN). The series ran for 11 years before ending in 2016.

While the HLN show was credited with bringing attention to cases involving missing children and murdered women, Grace frequently faced criticism for her bombastic style, with some even accusing her of profiting from other people’s pain.

Since the program ended three years ago, Grace has served as a contributor on ABC’s 20/20 and The Dr. Oz Show.

Her new Oxygen series is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation in conjunction with KT Studios and TAP INc. Grace, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, John Terenzio, Stephanie Lydecker and Steve Katz serve as executive producers. Katz is also showrunner.

Injustice with Nancy Grace premieres Saturday, July 13th at 6/5C on Oxygen

Watch the preview below.