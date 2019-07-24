Naima Ramos-Chapman To Direct Showtime Pilot ‘How To Make Love To A Black Woman’

EXCLUSIVE: Naima Ramos-Chapman (Random Acts of Flyness) has been tapped to direct the upcoming Showtime comedy pilot How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t), executive produced by The Chi creator/executive producer Lena Waithe and the series’ writer Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye.

Created and written by Kisakye, How to Make Love to a Black Woman is a half-hour comedy anthology series that came to Showtime through its first-look deal with Waithe. With each multi-part episode, it unfolds a new collection of characters in an authentic world, telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing – and harrowingly comic – sexual secrets. Production on the pilot begins next month.

Ramos-Chapman is a writer-actor-director who most recently served as story editor for the upcoming HBO series Skate Kitchen and was a writer-director on the acclaimed HBO series Random Acts of Flyness. She is repped by UTA and Gray Krauss.

