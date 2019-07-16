‘Nailed It!’ Breaks Into Emmys With Nom For Outstanding Competition Program As ‘Project Runway’ Is Snubbed

Given the Television Academy’s tendency to reward the same critical favorites year after year at the Primetime Emmy Awards, it’s often difficult for newer series to break into the race—particularly, in the category of Outstanding Competition Program. This year, however, has proven to be an exception, with Netflix original series Nailed It! bringing new blood to a category that is typically locked up.

Returning for its third season shortly before the Emmys’ eligibility cut-off, the reality series is a cooking competition program like none other, emphasizing the appeal of the imperfect above all else. Hosted by comedian Nicole Byer, the show follows a group of amateur bakers who are asked to recreate edible masterpieces throughout a series of challenges, vying for a $10,000 prize.

Over the past 10 years, the Outstanding Competition Program has been dominated by just 9 series, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Top Chef, The Voice, Project Runway, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

Competing next month against Drag Race, Amazing Race, Ninja Warrior, Top Chef and The Voice, Nailed It! breaks into the pack just as Project Runway falls out. Arriving on Bravo in 2004, the latter reality series had been a critical favorite for many years, earning 14 consecutive nominations. The fashion show’s snub comes with the departure of its beloved hosts, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, who are currently in development on a new series at Amazon.

Somewhat of a surprise entrant to this year’s Emmys, Nailed It! beat out a sizable crop of new reality series—including Making It,The Masked Singer, The Titan Games and The World’s Best—to advance to television’s biggest night on September 22. But how will Magical Elves’s series fare against its more established competitors—including The Amazing Race, which first aired in 2001, and has won its category 10 times? We’ll have to wait until autumn to find out.