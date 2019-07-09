‘My Brilliant Friend’: First Photo From Season 2 Of HBO/RAI Fiction Series

Margherita Mazzucco as Elena and Gaia Girace as Lila in HBO/RAI Fiction 'My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name'

HBO has released the first official image from the second season of My Brilliant Friend, featuring Margherita Mazzucco as Elena and Gaia Girace as Lila (see above.

Based on Elena Ferrante’s second book of her four-part series The Story of a New Name, the second chapter begins where the series left off at the end of the first season. Lila and Elena are sixteen. Lila has just gotten married, but believes she has lost her own identity when she took her husband’s name. Elena is a model student, but while at Lila’s wedding, she realized she was not happy inside or outside her neighborhood.

During a holiday in Ischia, the two girls reunite with their old childhood acquaintance Nino Sarratore, now a university student with great expectations. The apparently random encounter will forever change the nature of their bond, projecting the girls into two completely different worlds. Lila becomes a skillful sales assistant in the elegant shoe shop in central Naples owned by the powerful Solara family; while Elena obstinately continues her studies and is prepared to leave town to go to University in Pisa.

Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend book series is published in the U.S. by Europa Editions. Season one director Saverio Costanzo (Private, The Solitude of Prime Numbers, Hungry Hearts) will return to direct six episodes and Alice Rohrwacher (Happy as Lazzaro, Le Meraviglie) will direct two episodes.

My Brilliant Friend is an HBO and RAI Fiction series, produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango, in collaboration with RAI Fiction and HBO Entertainment, in co-production with Umedia. Story and screenplays by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur are the executive producers.

Fremantle will distribute internationally in association with Rai Com.