‘Muppet Babies’ Lands Early Third Season Renewal At Disney Junior

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Disney Junior has ordered a third season of its hit Emmy-nominated preschooler series Muppet Babies.

Since its premiere in March 2018, the revival series, which chronicles the playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and Summer Penguin, has garnered over 140 million views across all social media and digital viewing platforms, and currently ranks as Disney Channel’s #1 series among Kids 2-8.

Season 2 of Muppet Babies will feature several additions — the brother and sister duo Scooter and Skeeter, Sweetums, and Swedish Chef, among others. Other special guest appearances include Rizzo the Rat’s popstar brother, Vinny, and Mr. Manny, who comes to fill in for Miss Nanny when she goes out for the day.

Based on the original Emmy-winning series, Muppet Babies is executive produced by Tom Warburton (Codename: Kids Next Door). Matt Danner (Gravity Falls), who previously served as co-producer/supervising director, will now serve as co-executive producer and supervising director for season three. He also voices the role of Kermit. Chris Moreno (Xiaolin Chronicles) is co-producer and art director, and Robyn Brown (WellieWishers) is story editor.

In addition to Danner, the series voice cast includes Jenny Slate as Miss Nanny, Melanie Harrison (Fish Hooks) as Piggy, Dee Bradley Baker as Animal, Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Jessica DiCicco as Summer and Emmy winner Ben Diskin as Gonzo.

Muppet Babies also is featured in the Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour debuting Friday, Nov. 1, with several stops at marquee venues across the country throughout the holiday season.

The series is a production of OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior and The Muppets Studio.