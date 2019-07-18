MTV Ups Veteran Development Executive Lily Neumeyer To EVP Role

MTV has promoted Lily Neumeyer to Executive Vice President, Development, an expanded role in which she will oversee the unscripted development slate and strategy for MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo and MTV Studios. Most recently, Neumeyer served as Senior Vice President, Development for MTV and VH1. She will continue to report to Nina L. Diaz, President of Entertainment.

“Lily is a creative force of nature and an inspirational mentor who’s played an enormous role in driving our success,” said Diaz. “Whether it was taking on the epic challenge of reinventing MTV’s seminal ‘The Real World’ in three different countries for Facebook Watch, developing ‘the best new show of 2019’ with ‘Double Shot of Love,’ re-imagining an iconic franchise for a new generation with ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ or cultivating ‘Siesta Key’ into a bona fide sensation, Lily has an uncanny ability to create hit after hit.”

Multiple Emmy nominee and Critics’ Choice award winner Neumeyer began her career at MTV, where she co-created and executive produced My Super Sweet Sixteen alongside Diaz and developed and executive produced MTV’s Juvies, the youth precursor to the Lockup series. Neumeyer spent years as part of the award-winning MTV News team overseeing documentaries, live news shows, and red carpet events. After MTV News, Neumeyer led a team to launch the largest youth bilingual brand of its time, MTV Tres, and developed a string of culture-defining hits before moving to A&E as Vice President of Nonfiction and Alternative Programming where she developed and executive produced Duck Dynasty, the most-watched reality show in cable television history and the Emmy-nominated Wahlburgers.

In 2016, she joined Diaz at VH1 as Head of Development before adding MTV to her purview six months later.

“I am incredibly fortunate to work with Chris McCarthy and Nina whose strategic vision has enabled me to take creative risks that tap into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Neumeyer. “The vast opportunity MTV Studios presents to create unscripted content for new platforms and audiences, coupled with where we’re taking the CMT brand, is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to diving in while continuing to add to MTV and VH1’s roster of hits.”