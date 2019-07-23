MSNBC Panelist Called Out & Backtracks After Saying Fox Won’t Cover Mueller Testimony

MSNBC is taking some heat today after a panelist on an afternoon discussion program falsely stated that Fox News is not airing live coverage of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before two Senate panels this week.

Rick Wilson, a longtime Republican strategist and author of Everything Trump Touches Dies, said during a Deadline White House panel today, “Fox isn’t covering the hearings, which should also tell you how scared they are about what could happen on [Wednesday] morning.” Program host Nicolle Wallace could be heard interjecting, “Really?” as Wilson continued. “It’s going to be a very interesting and consequential moment. They’re apparently not gonna take them live — everybody else is taking them live.”

Fox News has been running a 30-second promo for its live coverage of Mueller’s testimony; watch it below.

Wilson continued talking about Mueller and Attorney General Bill Barr for another half-minite, and when he finished, Wallace simply moved on to another panelist and didn’t acknowledge Wilson’s mistake.

He went to Twitter to correct himself shortly after his appearance:

I stand corrected: Fox apparently will cover the Mueller hearings. The MAGA Javerts were all aflutter. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 22, 2019

That wasn’t the first case of someone being called out over the same false narrative. Fox News host Bret Baier took a swipe a Stephen King on Sunday after the horrormeister tweeted, “Fox News shows the president’s rallies but won’t show Robert Mueller’s testimony? What happened to ‘fair and balanced?'” Here’s the tweet with Baier’s reply.

Sorry you missed the promos. Thanks https://t.co/dp0zzV9w3c — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 22, 2019

Here is the Fox News promo in question: