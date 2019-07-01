Sylvia Desrochers Shutters Big Time PR To Join MPRM As SVP, Brings Key Team With Her

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvia Desrochers is shuttering her Big Time PR agency and joining the executive team at Hollywood agency MPRM Communications as SVP. Her colleagues Tiffany Wagner and Karen Tran Wood will also be joining the MPRM team.

Desrochers will join an exec team that includes Caitlin McGee and Natalie Yallouz and will report to company principals Rachel McCallister and Mark Pogachefsky. She will be charged with overseeing the company’s film team in addition to working across the agency with corporate and TV clients.

Wagner will join MPRM as a senior consultant, focused on corporate clients. Tran Wood will step into the role of account executive to work on film and awards campaigns.

Big Time clients migrating to MPRM include John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, American Crime) and his NO Studios arts space, the USC Libraries Scripter Awards, Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television, and the City of LA’s ReelAbilities Film Festival. Big Time’s recent campaigns include Tastemade’s new Roy Choi-hosted series Broken Bread, the SXSW-winning documentary For Sama, the Slamdance Film Festival, Tribeca X award winner History of Memory for HP Inc., the Ad Council’s Shelter Pets campaign, and theatrical PR for the documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami.

“Sylvia shares our commitment to embracing new ways to help our clients tell their stories, build their brands and engage with audiences, both business and consumer,” said McCallister and Pogachefsky. “Together with her colleagues Tiffany and Karen, Sylvia will enable us to expand our current service offering to better address the needs of clients who are driving the entertainment industry forward.”

Desrochers founded Big Time PR in 2008, with the boutique agency known for handling various indie projects in feature films, web series, and TV, as well as corporate clients in the storytelling space including the Slamdance Film Festival, Anna Deavere Smith’s The Pipeline Project, The Ford Foundation, Vimeo, Final Draft, the Scripters, and The American Pavilion at Cannes. She has worked with filmmakers including Ridley, Freida Mock, James Moll, Sofia Coppola, Curtis Hanson, Alfonso Cuarón, Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Kim Peirce, Mira Nair and Philip Kaufman.

Prior to starting Big Time, Desrochers worked at Bumble Ward & Associates where she worked on theatrical and awards campaigns for American Beauty, Wonder Boys, Y Tu Mama Tambien and others. She previously worked PR for major touring musicals in Boston, including Rent, Beauty & The Beast, Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk and Les Miserables.

“Over the past 11 years Big Time earned a reputation for hands-on, personal campaigns that yielded real results for our clients, taking their careers and projects to the next level,” said Desrochers. “Joining MPRM will allow us to continue to provide unparalleled service to our clients while expanding the depth and breadth of what we can offer. MPRM has some of the best PR and marketing strategists in the business and the three of us are excited to join this top-notch team.”

Wagner’s Big Time clients included Ad Council, the Scripters, LMU, Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Grandview, Slamdance and others. Before working at Big Time, she was director of West Coast publicity at IDP Distribution, working on campaigns that included Supersize Me, The Squid and the Whale and Ladies in Lavender. She previously worked at First Look Pictures.

At Big Time, Tran Wood managed publicity campaigns for Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America, Stéphane Brizé’s A Woman’s Life (Une vie), the USC Shoah Foundation’s The Girl and the Picture, and Funke by Tastemade Studios. Before that she was at the Michele Robertson Company and Film Independent.