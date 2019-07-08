MRC Television Ups Jennifer Watson To EVP Production

MRC Television, the studio behind Netflix’s House of Cards and Ozark and Starz’s Counterpart, said Monday that it has promoted Jennifer Watson to EVP Production. She will continue to oversee all physical production for the company and report to MRC TV president Elise Henderson.

Watson joined MRC TV in June 2018 as SVP Production. She had been VP Production at Universal Cable Productions, where she worked on series including Suits, Pearson Defiance, Covert Affairs, Girlfriend’s Guild to Divorce and co-productions Colony, Queen of the South, Deadly Class and Ascension.

It’s the latest move for Henderson since coming aboard in April. She recently hired Starz’s SVP Original Programming Ken Segna as EVP and Head of Development, and Mary-Claire Manley who joined as a VP from UCP. Peter Johnson exited as MRC President of Television Development in June.

“Jennifer is a phenomenal executive who brings the right mix of experience, acumen and expertise to her role,” Henderson said. “She is well respected by her peers, artists and producers, and she’s proven to be an absolutely invaluable member of our team.”

MRC Television recently wrapped production on the The Dark Tower pilot for Amazon Prime and Glen Mazzara. Its current productions include Hulu’s The Great starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult and HBO’s The Outsider based on the Stephen King novel and starring Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman.