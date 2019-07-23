The forthcoming third season of Mr. Mercedes is flipping the script in a way. While Season 2 was sourced from the End of Watch, the third book in the Stephen King crime novel series, season 3 will center on events of the third book, Finders Keepers.

At TCA, director and executive producer Jack Bender explained the reason behind the flip.

“At the end on season 1, because the focus on the show as this love-hate affair between Brady Hartsfield and Bill Hodges and because of the condition that we left our hero-villain, played by Harry Treadaway — in almost comatose after his head was bashed in– we had to figure out a way to have him on the show in an active way,” said Bender. “We came up with a version that wasn’t going to be Finders Keepers. We knew we were going to have to put that off and found a way to make that the focus of season 3.”

Season 3 will also introduce a new villain, Morris Bellamy (played by Gabriel Ebert), who “takes the reigns from Brady even though Brady is still very much in the dark alchemy of the show but we have a new villain which is based on finders keeper, said Bender.

In addition to Ebert, Bruce Dern joins season 3 as John Rothstein who, Bender teased, “appears more than he does in the book.”

Bender, who was joined at TCA by cast members Breeda Wool, Ebert, and Brett Gelman, hinted that the new season will explore the “repercussion of evil.”

“The ripples of evil pawn doesn’t just stop with the immediate characters in the family. It affects that town, it stains that town. I think as a nation we’re suffering that a little bit but we won’t get into all that. I do think that it’s great that we can deal with it this season.”

While Finders Keepers is the last book of the trilogy of detective Hodges, producers have not ruled out the possibility of more seasons.

“At this point, there’s just talk about if there were to be a fourth season what would it be,” said Bender. “Creatives wheels are spinning in various heads of ours but nothing official has been decided.”

Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes premieres September 10 on the Audience Network.