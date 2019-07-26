MPAA Promotes Five In Ops Streamlining; Patrick Kilcur To Lead U.S. Government Affairs

The MPPA promoted five executives on Thursday, the latest moves at the global film and TV industry trade group that has been revamping its global operations since May, when the organization upped Gail MacKinnon to Senior EVP Global Policy & Government Affairs.

MPAA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said Thursday in an internal memo to staff that Patrick Kilcur has been promoted from SVP Federal Affairs to EVP, and will now lead all U.S. Government Affairs under MacKinnon. Ben Staub, Alicia Leahy and Peter Tzeng will continue reporting to Kilcur, while Vans Stevenson, Neil Fried, Anissa Brennan and Greg Saphier will newly report to Kilcur.

“Over the past five years, Patrick has proven to be an effective advocate for the MPAA as evidenced by his reputation in Washington, D.C among policy makers and our Members,” Rivkin wrote. “Coupled with his experience on Capitol Hill, I am confident that Patrick will excel in this new role and enhance the value of our domestic advocacy for our Member Companies.”

Meanwhile, Urmila Venugopalan is being promoted to EVP Strategy & Global Operations, where she will “continue to drive more consistency across all our operations in key markets as well as support our global advocacy and strategic initiatives by taking on responsibility for Worldwide Research, Human Resources, and Facilities & Administration,” Rivkin said.

Jason Monagas, Julia Jenks and Debi Bois will now report directly to Venugopalan, who had been SVP Strategy, Chief of Staff. Monagas was promoted to SVP Human Resources & Operations, with Kathy Grant, Theresa Lazzarino and Javier Valencia now reporting to him.

In Brussels, the MPAA upped Emilie Anthonis and Okke Delfos Visser to SVP in the Policy and Legal departments, respectively.