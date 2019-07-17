MPAA Names Emily Lenzner EVP Of Global Communications And Public Affairs

The Motion Picture Association of America has appointed Emily Lenzner as EVP for Global Communications and Public Affairs.

She will report to MPAA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin and oversee the trade group’s communications team in the U.S. and internationally.

Lenzner will start August 1 and be based at the MPAA’s global headquarters in Washington, D.C.

She succeeds Matt Bennett, who was recently named VP and Chief Communications Officer at American University.

Previously, Lenzner headed communications for Atlantic Media and was a managing director for public affairs at SKDKnickerbocker and the executive director of communications for ABC News in Washington. At ABC, she managed PR for This Week with George Stephanopoulos and Nightline and the network’s political coverage. Early in her career, Lenzner worked in film production and development for Diane Keaton’s production company and was a local news producer in Seattle. In the Clinton White House as an assistant to then senior advisor George Stephanopoulos.

“Emily is one of the leading communications strategists in the media industry,” Rivkin said. “Her expertise in managing global, highly visible brands while navigating some of our industry’s biggest challenges will be invaluable not only to the MPAA but for each of our member studios. I am confident that her strong leadership skills and strategic communications experience will only enhance our ability to shape public policy debates around the world in support of our advocacy goals.”