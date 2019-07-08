‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Lights Up Holiday Week; Total Broadway Box Office Holds Steady At $34M

With some considerable help from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway box office held steady during the Fourth of July holiday week, even with two fewer shows on board than the previous week. Down a small 5%, total receipts for the 33 productions tallied to $34,108,643 for Broadway’s Week 6 (ending July 7).

A solid $1,331,046 of that total came from Moulin, SRO at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where the musical played only five previews to allow for rehearsals. The show now shifts to a seven-performance schedule until the July 25 opening night, when it begins the standard eight-per-week.

Total attendance for the 33 shows was 288,107, a barely noticeable 3% slip from the previous week, when 35 productions reported figures. More shows than not reported box office slips from the previous week, competition with fireworks being what it is.

As with the previous week, director Alex Timbers’ adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 hit movie was among the hottest tickets on Broadway. The show, starring Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in the Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor roles, had a tuneful $204 average ticket price, once again second only to the unbeatable Hamilton ($288). Hadestown was #3 at $188.

Moulin, which premiered in Boston last summer, helped offset the absence of both Kiss Me, Kate and All My Sons, which had closed the previous week. The roster will be even trimmer next week, as Ink, My Fair Lady and The Ferryman played their final shows during Week 6.

In their final weeks:

The Ferryman grossed $949,617, 98% of potential, with attendance at 99% of capacity at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (producers announced today that the show recouped its investment). Jez Butterworth’s play is now among a select group of the 2018-19 season to make its money back (so far), including The Boys in the Band, The Lifespan of a Fact, Network and To Kill a Mockingbird. A national U.S. tour is planned for the 2020-21 season;

Ink, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, took in $398,901, just shy of half its box office potential (attendance was 97% of capacity, but average ticket price was an affordable $81);

My Fair Lady finished its year-plus run at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre, grossing $928,852 and playing to houses 97% full. The revival, which opened April 19, 2018, will launch a national tour in December.

The week’s Lunt-Fontanne residency was Criss Angel (critics not invited), playing seven performances without conjuring much of the green stuff: With an average ticket price of $49, Criss Angel Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged grossed $434,072 about 31% of a potential $1.4M. Still, 90% of seats were occupied.

What the Constitution Means To Me played only half its usual eight performances at the Hayes due to a planned hiatus; Heidi Schreck’s acclaimed play grossed $242,211, filling 98% of seats at the four performances.

Joining Constitution on the week’s roster of sold-out productions (or nearly so, at 98% of capacity or more) for Week 6 was Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge!, The Book of Mormon, The Ferryman, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird and Wicked. Coming ever so close were Ink, My Fair Lady and Oklahoma!

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $210,540,632, down about 8% year to year. Total attendance to date is 1,785,406, about 2% greater than last season at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.