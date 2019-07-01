‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Launches To Full Houses, Hefty $237 Admission; Broadway Takes $36M For Week 5

Two performances in and Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical is kicking up some significant bucks. With a whopping average ticket price of $237 – second only to the mighty $299 Hamilton – director Alex Timbers’ adaptation of the 2001 movie hit grossed an attention-getting $618,889 for two previews.

Playing two standing-room-only previews at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Moulin Rouge! reported attendance of 2,608. Bringing along the cast from its acclaimed, record-breaking run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last summer, the much-anticipated musical starring Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein and Ricky Rojas opens July 25.

By comparison, two of the season’s biggest hits – Ain’t Too Proud, the Temptations jukebox musical, and the Tony-winning Hadestown – carried average ticket prices of $138 and $176, respectively.

Moulin‘s $600K+ contributed nicely to Broadway’s overall box office gross of $35,938,539 for Week 5 of the season (the week ending June 30). That’s just about dead-even from the previous week, with attendance of 295,824 also holding steady.

Also adding to the tally was the $743,114 gross from Regina Spektor’s five-show engagement (overlapping two weeks) at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. With an average ticket price of $102, Spektor filled 98% of available seats, reaching about 65% of the $1.1M b.o. potential.

Moulin‘s arrival no doubt adds some box office heft to Broadway’s post-Tony winnowed-out summer, which has, and will continue, to see a raft of productions calling it quits. For Week 5, the closers were All My Sons (grossing $504,890 for the week) and Kiss Me, Kate ($828,224).

Heading into its final weeks, King Kong at the Broadway Theatre didn’t see a massive rush for seats, grossing $692,976, about 47% of its potential. Be More Chill, with an Aug. 11 closing at the Lyceum, took in $497,570, about 57% of potential. Ink, closing July 7 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, grossed $373,581, with attendance at about 78% of capacity, while The Prom, closing Aug. 11 before hitting the road and Netflix, filled 95% of seats at the Longacre, grossing $770,552 (about 74% of its potential).

Waitress

Waitress, meanwhile, became the longest-running show ever to play the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, surpassing the record held by Same Time, Next Year (which ran from March 1975 to May 1978). Waitress opened April 24, 2016, has played 1,329 performances, and continues to fill a solid percentage of seats: 77% last week, grossing $548,633.

The complete roster of sold-out productions (or nearly so, at 98% of capacity or more) for Week 5 was Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kiss Me, Kate, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge!, Regina Spektor, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird and Wicked. What the Constitution Means To Me came very close, at 97%.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $176,431,989, down about 9% year to year. Total attendance to date is 1,497,299, 1% more than last season at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.