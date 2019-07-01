Motion Picture Academy Adds 842 New Members – Half Are Women

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has invited 842 new members in their annual effort to bring in new blood to the organization that hands out the Oscars. This is down from the 928 members invited last year but 50% of this year’s number are women, inching closer to the goal of creating an even playing field between female and male members, and making for an increase of 7% since 2015 to an overall 32% of the entire organization. 29% of the new class are People of Color marking an 8% increase in that statistic since 2015. Among the new invitees 21 are already Oscar winners and 82 are past Oscar nominees. The new members among the acting branch include recent Best Song winner Lady Gaga , who is also being invited to the music branch, Sterling K. Brown, Claire Foy, and actors ranging in age from 23 year “Spider-Man” Tom Holland to the (shamefully) never-nominated legendary french star , 88 year old Jean-Louis Trintignant. Like last year new members come from a total of 59 countries as the Academy continues to reshape itself as a very visible global organization and diversify in many ways. Overall membership will now be over 9000, although the Academy did not provide an official statistic yet since technically this list is for “invitees” who must first accept the invitation to join.

Here is the list:

ACTORS

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje – “Suicide Squad,” “Trumbo”

Yareli Arizmendi – “A Day without a Mexican,” “Like Water for Chocolate”

Claes Bang – “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “The Square”

Jamie Bell – “Rocketman,” “Billy Elliot”

Bob Bergen – “The Secret Life of Pets,” “WALL-E”

Bruno Bichir – “Crónica de un Desayuno,” “Principio y Fin”

Claire Bloom – “The King’s Speech,” “Limelight”

Héctor Bonilla – “7:19 La Hora del Temblor,” “Rojo Amanecer”

Juan Diego Botto – “Ismael,” “Vete de Mí”

Sterling K. Brown – “Black Panther,” “Marshall”

Gemma Chan – “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Mary Queen of Scots”

Rosalind Chao – “I Am Sam,” “The Joy Luck Club”

Camille Cottin – “Larguées,” “Allied”

Kenneth Cranham – “Maleficent,” “Layer Cake”

Marina de Tavira – “Roma,” “La Zona (The Zone)”

Stephen Dillane – “Darkest Hour,” “The Hours”

Winston Duke – “Us,” “Black Panther”

Jennifer Ehle – “A Quiet Passion,” “Zero Dark Thirty”

Irene Escolar – “Bajo la Piel de Lobo,” “Un Otoño sín Berlin”

Claire Foy – “First Man,” “Breathe”

Gina Gallego – “Minority Report,” “Erin Brockovich”

Giancarlo Giannini – “Quantum of Solace,” “Seven Beauties”

David Harewood – “Free in Deed,” “Blood Diamond”

Stephen McKinley Henderson – “Fences,” “Manchester by the Sea”

Dolores Heredia – “Huérfanos,” “A Better Life”

Tom Holland – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Tom Hollander – “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Pride & Prejudice”

Nina Hoss – “A Most Wanted Man,” “Barbara”

Lennie James – “Blade Runner 2049,” “Get On Up”

Gemma Jones – “Rocketman,” “Sense and Sensibility”

Barry Keoghan – “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Anupam Kher – “Hotel Mumbai,” “The Big Sick”

Andreas Sebastian Koch – “Bridge of Spies,” “The Lives of Others”

Lady Gaga* – “A Star Is Born,” “Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”

Tracy Letts – “The Post,” “Lady Bird”

Damian Lewis – “Our Kind of Traitor,” “Dreamcatcher”

Helen McCrory – “Their Finest,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

Natascha McElhone – “Solaris,” “The Truman Show”

Ofelia Medina – “Innocent Voices,” “Frida: Naturaleza Viva”

Elisabeth Moss – “Us,” “The Square”

Peter Mullan – “Tyrannosaur,” “Trainspotting”

Jack O’Connell – “Unbroken,” “Starred Up”

Archie Panjabi – “A Mighty Heart,” “The Constant Gardener”

Amanda Peet – “The Way Way Back,” “Syriana”

Kevin Pollak – “The Front Runner,” “The Usual Suspects”

Will Poulter – “Detroit,” “The Revenant”

Andrea Riseborough – “Battle of the Sexes,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Toni Servillo – “The Great Beauty,” “La Ragazza del Lago”

Alexander Skarsgård – “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Melancholia”

Tamlyn Tomita – “The Day after Tomorrow,” “The Joy Luck Club”

Jean-Louis Trintignant – “Amour,” “Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train”

Carlo Verdone – “Manuale d’Amore,” “Borotalco”

Harriet Walter – “The Young Victoria,” “Atonement”

Olivia Williams – “An Education,” “The Sixth Sense”

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther,” “Ready Player One”

Yousra – “The Storm,” “Egyptian Story”

Casting Directors

Justine Arteta – “Battle of the Sexes,” “Little Miss Sunshine”

Eyde Belasco – “Sorry to Bother You,” “(500) Days of Summer”

Jo Edna Boldin – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Hell or High Water”

Nathalie Boutrie – “Mommy,” “Monsieur Lazhar”

Nathalie Cheron – “Lucy,” “La Femme Nikita”

Robin D. Cook – “The Shape of Water,” “Crimson Peak”

Alexa L. Fogel – “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” “Our Brand Is Crisis”

Celestia Fox – “The Remains of the Day,” “Howards End”

Rie Hedegaard – “Flame and Citron,” “The Celebration”

Irene Lamb – “Brazil,” “The Empire Strikes Back”

Don Phillips – “Dazed and Confused,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

Lene Seested – “After the Wedding,” “Brothers”

Christi Soper Hilt – “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “The Boss Baby

Cinematographers

Christopher Aoun – “Capernaum,” “Kalveli: Shadows of the Desert”

Vanja Černjul – “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Adult Beginners”

Carolina Costa – “Crystal Swan,” “They”

Svetlana Cvetko – “In Search of Greatness,” “Silicon Cowboys”

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – “The Sun Is Also a Star,” “Untogether”

Diego García – “Divino Amor,” “Our Time”

Hong Kyung-pyo – “Burning,” “Run Off”

Miguel Littin Menz – “Cabros de Mierda,” “Hands of Stone”

Zak Mulligan – “We the Animals,” “Bleeding Heart”

Sean Porter – “Green Book,” “Rough Night”

Joshua James Richards – “The Rider,” “God’s Own Country”

George Richmond – “Rocketman,” “Tomb Raider”

David Alex Riddett – “Early Man,” “Shaun the Sheep Movie”

Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite,” “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

Akira Sako – “Ajin: Demi-Human,” “Shippu Rondo”

Giorgi Shvelidze – “Namme,” “Beri”

Lyle Vincent – “Thoroughbreds,” “The Bad Batch”

Ari Wegner – “Stray,” “Lady Macbeth”

Costume Designers

Stacey Battat – “Gloria Bell,” “The Bling Ring”

Mimi Lempicka – “Au Revoir Là-Haut (See You Up There),” “Blanche”

Debra McGuire – “I Feel Pretty,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

Antoinette Messam – “Superfly,” “Creed”

Lena Mossum – “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” “13 Roses”

Gaetano Speranza – “Stan & Ollie,” “Everest”

Aleksandra Staszko – “Cold War,” “Ida”

Julio Suárez – “Zama,” “The Headless Woman”

Anna Terrazas – “Roma,” “Abel”

Directors

Zoya Akhtar – “Gully Boy,” “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”

Raja Amari – “Foreign Body,” “Les Secrets”

Jon Baird – “Stan & Ollie,” “Filth”

M. Neema Barnette – “Woman Thou Art Loosed: On the 7th Day,” “Civil Brand”

Julie Bertuccelli – “Dernières Nouvelles du Cosmos,” “Since Otar Left…”

Laís Bodanzky – “Como Nossos Pais,” “Bicho de Sete Cabecas”

Zero Chou – “Ching’s Way Homes,” “Spider Lilies”

Jonathan M. Chu – “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Now You See Me 2”

Sergey Dvortsevoy – “Ayka,” “Tulpan”

Pernille Fischer Christensen – “Becoming Astrid,” “Someone You Love”

Lucía Gajá – “Batallas Intimas,” “Mi Vida Dentro”

Nisha Ganatra – “Late Night,” “Chutney Popcorn”

Matteo Garrone – “Dogman,” “Tale of Tales”

Will Gluck – “Peter Rabbit,” “Easy A”

Eva Husson – “Girls of the Sun,” “Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story)”

Liza Johnson – “Elvis & Nixon,” “Return”

Tunde Kelani – “The Lion and the Jewel,” “The Narrow Path”

Jennifer Kent* – “The Nightingale,” “The Babadook”

Mélanie Laurent – “Galveston,” “Breathe”

Phil Lord* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “21 Jump Street”

Alison Maclean – “The Rehearsal,” “Jesus’ Son”

Christopher Miller* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “21 Jump Street”

Carol Morley – “Out of Blue,” “The Falling”

Ulrike Ottinger – “Under Snow,” “Twelve Chairs”

Gloria Rolando – “Dialogue with My Grandmother,” “1912: Breaking the Silence, Chapter 1“

Amr Salama – “Sheikh Jackson,” “Tahrir 2011”

Shamim Sarif – “Despite the Falling Snow,” “The World Unseen”

Ivan Sen – “Goldstone,” “Toomelah”

Maryse Sistach – “Moon Rain,” “The Girl on the Stone”

Frances-Anne Solomon – “Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life and Times of Mr. Ulric Cross,” “Peggy Su!”

David E. Talbert – “Almost Christmas,” “First Sunday”

Yim Soon-rye – “Little Forest,” “Whistle Blower”

Jasmila Žbanić – “One Day in Sarajevo,” “Grbavica”

Documentary

Nancy Abraham – “Solitary,” “The Loving Story”

Khadija Al-Salami – “Yemen: Kids and War,” “Al Sarkha (Scream)”

Phie Ambo – “Free the Mind,” “Family”

Karim Amer – “The Great Hack,” “The Square”

Isabel Arrate Fernandez – “Return to Homs,” “Five Broken Cameras”

Kirstine Barfod – “Venus,” “Born to Lose”

Ruth Beckermann – “The Waldheim Waltz,” “East of War”

Jordana Berg – “The Edge of Democracy,” “The Mighty Spirit”

Doug Block – “The Children Next Door,” “Home Page”

Steven Bognar – “American Factory,” “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant”

Dallas Brennan Rexer – “No Woman, No Cry,” “Deadline”

Ditsi Carolino – “Hindered Land,” “Bunso”

Erin Casper – “Risk,” “American Promise”

Julian Cautherley – “Buena Vista Social Club: Adios,” “The Crash Reel”

Lori Cheatle – “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” “I Am Another You”

Jimmy Chin – “Free Solo,” “Meru”

Jonathan Chinn – “Black Sheep,” “LA 92”

Christopher Clements – “One Child Nation,” “Take Your Pills”

Davis Coombe – “Chasing Coral,” “Saving Face”

Ben Cotner – “13th,” “The Case Against 8”

Brenda Coughlin – “Risk,” “Dirty Wars”

Linda Davis – “The Kill Team,” “The Waiting Room”

Talal Derki – “Of Fathers and Sons,” “Return to Homs”

Jessica Devaney – “The Feeling of Being Watched,” “Speed Sisters”

Katja Dringenberg – “The Congo Tribunal,” “Black Box BRD”

Anne Fabini* – “Return to Homs,” “More than Honey”

Penelope Falk – “Step,” “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work”

Drew Fellman – “Pandas,” “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar”

Skye Fitzgerald – “Lifeboat,” “Finding Face”

Josh Fox – “Awake, a Dream from Standing Rock,” “Gasland”

Ansgar Frerich – “Let the Bell Ring,” “Of Fathers and Sons”

Laura Gabbert – “City of Gold,” “Sunset Story”

Jannat C. Gargi – “Knife Skills,” “Circo”

Maureen Gosling – “Blossoms of Fire,” “Burden of Dreams”

Roberta Grossman – “Seeing Allred,” “Above and Beyond”

Ryan Harrington – “Sea of Shadows,” “A Place at the Table”

Mette Heide – “Amanda Knox,” “Rafea: Solar Mama”

Lisa Heller – “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,” “Saving Face”

Carolyn Hepburn – “One Child Nation,” “3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets”

Lee Hirsch – “Bully,” “Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony”

Hong Hyung-sook – “The Border City 2,” “Reclaiming Our Names”

Chiemi Karasawa – “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me,” “Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction”

Eva Kemme – “Of Fathers and Sons,” “Taste of Cement”

Stephen Kijak – “We Are X,” “Stones in Exile”

Su Kim – “Midnight Traveler,” “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Alison Klayman – “The Brink,” “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”

Karen Konicek – “Monrovia, Indiana,” “Ex Libris – The New York Public Library”

Jan Krawitz – “Perfect Strangers,” “Big Enough”

Sabine Krayenbühl – “The Price of Everything,” “Mad Hot Ballroom”

Susan Lacy – “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” “Inventing David Geffen”

Beth Levison – “32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide,” “The Trials of Spring”

Mor Loushy – “The Oslo Diaries,” “Censored Voices”

Carrie Lozano – “The Ballad of Fred Hersch,” “The Weather Underground”

Ma Li – “Inmates,” “Born in Beijing”

Leah Marino – “Motherland,” “Imelda”

Rafael Marmor – “Mike Wallace Is Here,” “The Short Game”

Gesa Marten – “Shot in the Dark,” “Lost in Liberia”

Yael Melamede – “(Dis)Honesty – The Truth about Lies,” “Desert Runners”

Noé Mendelle – “Woman in Sari,” “State of the World”

Muffie Meyer – “Making Rounds,” “Grey Gardens”

Bryn Mooser – “Lifeboat,” “Body Team 12”

Eva Mulvad – “The Good Life,” “Enemies of Happiness”

Alysa Nahmias – “Unrest,” “Unfinished Spaces”

Andrea Blaugrund Nevins – “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie,” “Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies”

Christine O’Malley – “If You Build It,” “I.O.U.S.A.”

Martha Orozco – “Nueva Venecia,” “Drought,”

Ferne Pearlstein – “The Last Laugh,” “Imelda”

Per Kirkegaard Pedersen – “That Summer,” “Armadillo”

PJ Raval – “Call Her Ganda,” “Before You Know It”

Kimberly Reed – “Dark Money,” “Prodigal Sons”

Stacey Reiss – “The Eagle Huntress,” “The Diplomat”

Melissa Robledo – “Command and Control,” “Merchants of Doubt”

Susan Rockefeller – “Food for Thought, Food for Life,” “Making the Crooked Straight”

Vanessa Roth – “American Teacher,” “Freeheld”

Marjan Safinia – “Seeds,” “But You Speak Such Good English”

Courtney Sexton – “Apollo 11,” “Three Identical Strangers”

Avner Shahaf – “The Oslo Diaries,” “The Gatekeepers”

Alexandra Shiva – “This Is Home: A Refugee Story, “ “How to Dance in Ohio”

Tobias N. Siebert – “Of Fathers and Sons,” “The Story of the Weeping Camel”

Karen Sim – “Watchers of the Sky,” “Back on Board: Greg Louganis”

Claire Simon – “Young Solitude,” “Human Geography”

Sara Stockmann – “Bobbi Jene,” “Armadillo”

Helena Třeštíková – “A Marriage Story,” “Marcela”

Matt Tyrnauer – “Studio 54,” “Valentino The Last Emperor”

Lindsay Utz – “American Factory,” “Quest”

Lisa Valencia-Svensson – “Call Her Ganda,” “Herman’s House”

Aliona van der Horst – “Love Is Potatoes,” “Boris Ryzhy”

Baby Ruth Villarama – “Sunday Beauty Queen,” “Jazz in Love”

Miao Wang – “Maineland,” “Beijing Taxi”

Stephanie Wang-Breal – “Blowin’ Up,” “Tough Love”

M. Watanabe Milmore – “Metallica: Some Kind of Monster,” “Revelations: Paradise Lost 2”

William Weber – “To Be Takei,” “We Were Here”

Ryan White – “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “The Case Against 8”

Michelle M. Witten – “Generation Wealth,” “Author: The JT LeRoy Story”

Matt Wolf – “Bayard & Me,” “Teenage”

Hao Wu – “People’s Republic of Desire,” “The Road to Fame”

Tom Yellin – “Cartel Land,” “Girl Rising”

Farihah Zaman – “Remote Area Medical,” “This Time Next Year”

Executives

Richard Abramowitz

Edward Allen

Spring Aspers

Steve Bertram

Neal Block

Gail Blumenthal

Gabriel Brakin

Matthew Evan Brodlie

Ben Browning

Lisa Bunnell

Andres Calderon

Jean Chi

Marjorie Cohn

Tim Collins

Shakim Compere

Tyler Dinapoli

Sidonie Dumas

Jesse Ehrman

Scott Forman

Greg Forston

Margaret French-Isaac

Cindy Gardner

Michele Halberstadt

Kiska Higgs

Jennifer Hollingsworth

Leah Holzer

Mike Jackson

Jonathan Kadin

Ken Kao

Laine R. Kline

Eric Lagesse

Cassidy Lange

Patricia Louise Laucella

Ivana Lombardi

Jillian Longnecker

Richard Lorber

Funa Maduka

Alana Mayo

Howard Meyers

Andrea M. Miloro

Meredith Milton

Tom Molter

Lumumba M. Mosquera

Chantal Nong

Megan O’Brien

Jun Oh

Dana O’Keefe

Marisa Michele Paiva

Linda Pan

Nicola Pearcey

Julie Rapaport

Betsy Rodgers

Adam Rosenberg

Michael Schaefer

Georges Schoucair

Sara Scott

Beatriz Sequeira

Meyer Shwarzstein

Molly Smith

Kimberly Steward

Shelby Stone

Syrinthia Studer

Niels Swinkels

Cathleen Taff

Winnie Tsang

John Vanco

Samantha Vincent

Robert Walak

Ty Warren

Brad Weston

Cami Sarah Winikoff

Christa Zofcin Workman

Film Editors

Michel Aller – “Shazam!,” “The Nun”

Joshua Altman – “Minding the Gap,” “The Price of Free”

John Axelrad – “The Lost City of Z,” “Crazy Heart”

Alexander Berner – “Alien vs. Predator,” “Resident Evil”

Edgar Burcksen – “100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice,” “A New York Heartbeat”

Lee Chatametikool – “Malila: The Farewell Flower,” “Pop Aye”

Dany Cooper – “Measure of a Man,” “The Sapphires”

Peter Elliot – “Shaft,” “Think like a Man”

Anne Fabini* – “Of Fathers and Sons,” “Return to Homs”

Robert Fisher, Jr. – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

Teresa Font – “Pain & Glory,” “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”

Laure Gardette – “Capernaum,” “Polisse”

François Gédigier – “Alone in Berlin,” “Yves Saint Laurent”

Terel Gibson – “Sorry to Bother You,” “The Ballad of Lefty Brown”

Eddie Hamilton – “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”

Julia Juaniz – “Finding Steve McQueen,” “Black Butterfly”

Mako Kamitsuna – “Mudbound,” “Blackhat”

Kim Hyun – “Burning,” “Poetry”

Kim Jae-beom – “The Battleship Island,” “The Handmaiden”

Kim Sang-beom – “Rampant,” “The Handmaiden”

Guy Lecorne – “High Life,” “Let the Sunshine In”

Petar Marković – “Ayka,” “Tulpan”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite,” “The Lobster”

Anne McCabe – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Dirty Grandpa”

Kirk Morri – “Aquaman,” “The Conjuring”

Shigeru Nishiyama – “Mirai,” “The Boy and the Beast”

Nacho Ruiz Capillas – “Twelve-Year Night,” “The Others”

Marco Spoletini – “Dogman,” “The Wonders”

Károly Szalai – “On Body and Soul,” “Spy Master”

John Venzon – “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Storks”

Justine Wright – “The Iron Lady,” “The Last King of Scotland”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Robin Beauchesne – “The Lone Ranger,” “The Way Back”

Tym Shutchai Buacharern – “Black Panther,” “Dreamgirls”

Joseph A. Campayno – “Limitless,” “Unfaithful”

Rosalina Da Silva – “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Watchmen”

Sterfon Demings – “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” “Milk”

Manolo García – “Suspiria,” “The Sea Inside”

Pamela Goldammer – “Border,” “The Hallow”

Sylvie Imbert – “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” “Blancanieves”

Jamie Kelman – “Vice,” “Looper”

Nicki Ledermann – “The Greatest Showman,” “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Ana López-Puigcerver – “Julieta,” “The Others”

Göran Lundström – “Border,” “Passion”

Sharon Martin – “Half of a Yellow Sun,” “Snow White and the Huntsman”

Jane O’Kane – “Adrift,” “Ghost in the Shell”

Kyra Panchenko – “Trainwreck,” “A Most Violent Year”

Marc Pilcher – “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Christina Roesler-Kerwin – “Bumblebee,” “End of Watch”

Sarah Rubano – “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “District 9”

Lucy Sibbick – “Darkest Hour,” “Tulip Fever”

Ivo Strangmüller – “Never Look Away,” “A Royal Affair”

Mitsuyo Takasaki – “Silence,” “Kakekomi”

Jay Wejebe – “Red Sparrow,” “Interstellar”

Josh Weston – “Stan & Ollie,” “Suspiria”

Gigi Williams – “Inherent Vice,” “Gone Girl”

Marketing and Public Relations

Molly Albright

Flavia Amon

Robin Baum

Steve Beeman

Myles Bender

Liz Berger

Jeanne R. Berney

Lylle Breier

Dana Bseiso Vazquez

Lori Burns

Nicole Butte

VJ Carbone

Jan Craft

Catherine Culbert

Carol Cundiff

Brian Dailey

Mark Davis

Bette Ann Einbinder

Amy Elkins

Kira C. Feola

April Florentino

Brooke Ford

Seth Fradkoff

Pamela Godwin-Austen

Simon Halls

Kristina Marie Hernandez

Etienne Hernandez-Medina

Jessica Intihar

Joshua Jason

Melissa Kates

Meryl Katz

Sumyi Khong Antonson

Wendy Kupsis-Robino

Vinicius Losacco

Rebecca Mall

Lorna Mann

Ellene V. Miles

Liz Miller

Martha Morrison

David K. O’Connor

Lisa Oropeza

Courtney Ott

Jordan Park Peed

Danni Pearlberg

Jennifer Peterson

Nicole Quenqua

Michelle Rasic

Claire Raskind

Mike Rau

Arianne Rocchi

Katherine Rowe

Jonathan Rutter

Dorothea Sargent

Sara Serlen

David Singh

Justin Slobig

Andrew Stachler

Amanda Stirling

Jennifer Stott

Julie Tustin

Jessica Uzzan

Roya Vakili

Tirrell Whittley

Dylan Wiley

Rob Wilkinson

Annett Wolf

Paula Woods

Elena Zilberman

Music

Michael Abels – “Us,” “Get Out”

Adele Adkins – “Skyfall”

Nathan Barr – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” “The Last Exorcism”

Kris Bowers – “Green Book,” “Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You”

Missy Cohen – “Hold the Dark,” “The Informant!”

Jane Antonia Cornish – “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood,” “Citizen Jane: Battle for the City”

John Finklea – “Vice,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Annette Focks – “Ostwind,” “Krabat”

Richard Ford – “Downsizing,” “Hidden Figures”

Ludwig Goransson – “Black Panther,” “Creed”

Rupert Gregson-Williams – “Aquaman,” “Hacksaw Ridge”

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Mary Magdalene,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

Jed Kurzel – “The Mustang,” “The Babadook”

Lady Gaga* – “A Star Is Born,” “The Hunting Ground”

Bryan Lawson – “Robin Hood,” “Suicide Squad”

Annie Lennox – “A Private War,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

Peter Stephen Myles – “Jason Bourne,” “Pacific Rim”

Anne Nikitin – “American Animals,” “The Imposter”

Heitor Teixeira Pereira – “Smallfoot,” “Real Women Have Curves”

Arthur Pingrey – “Jim: The James Foley Story,” “Racing Extinction”

Mark Ronson – “A Star Is Born,” “Quincy”

Jason Ruder – “A Star Is Born,” “La La Land”

Roxanne Joy Seeman – “Get on the Bus,” “Little Monsters”

John Charles Edward Swihart – “The Education of Charlie Banks,” “Napoleon Dynamite”

Sherry Whitfield – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Easy A”

Robin Whittaker – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” “Amy”

Scott Wittman – “Mary Poppins Returns,” “When Harry Met Sally”

Andrew Wyatt – “A Star Is Born,” “Music and Lyrics”

Producers

Mollye Asher – “The Rider,” “Fort Tilden”

Stefanie Azpiazu – “Private Life,” “Enough Said”

Lucy Barreto – “Reaching for the Moon,” “Bossa Nova”

Luiz Carlos Barreto – “João, o Maestro,” “The Middle of the World”

Jess Wu Calder – “Blindspotting,” “Blair Witch”

Francesca Cima – “Youth,” “The Great Beauty”

Naomi Despres – “Lizzie,” “Kill the Messenger”

Neal Dodson – “A Most Violent Year,” “All Is Lost”

Benjamín Domenech – “Zama,” “Acusada (The Accused)”

Gail Egan – “Final Portrait,” “A Most Wanted Man”

Helen Estabrook – “Tully,” “Whiplash”

Santiago Gallelli – “Zama,” “Acusada (The Accused)”

Rebecca Green – “It Follows,” I’ll See You in My Dreams”

Dolly Hall – “The Maid’s Room,” “High Art”

Osnat Handelsman-Keren – “The Kindergarten Teacher,” “Bethlehem”

Debra Hayward – “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Les Misérables”

Mohamed Hefzy – “Sheikh Jackson,” “Clash”

David Hinojosa – “First Reformed,” “Beatriz at Dinner”

Cristina Huete – “The Queen of Spain,” “Chico & Rita”

Janine Jackowski – “Toni Erdmann,” “The Forest for the Trees”

Talia Kleinhendler – “The Kindergarten Teacher,” “Bethlehem”

Vincent Landay – “Her,” “Adaptation”

Stephanie Langhoff – “The Skeleton Twins,” “Safety Not Guaranteed”

John Lesher – “Black Mass,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

Georgina Lowe – “Peterloo,” “Mr. Turner”

Scott Macaulay – “Casting JonBenet,” “Raising Victor Vargas”

Riva Marker – “Wildlife,” “Beasts of No Nation”

Kevin Messick – “Vice,” “Hansel & Gretel Witch Hunters”

Donatella Palermo – “Fire at Sea,” “Wondrous Boccaccio”

Ewa Puszczyńska – “Cold War,” “Ida”

Andrea Cecilia Roa – “It Comes at Night,” “Unexpected”

Matías Roveda – “Zama,” “Acusada (The Accused)”

Michael Sean Ryan – “Last Weekend,” “Junebug”

Tanya Seghatchian – “Cold War,” “My Summer of Love”

Brad Simpson – “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ben Is Back”

Deborah Snyder – “Wonder Woman,” “Man of Steel”

Richard Suckle – “Wonder Woman,” “American Hustle”

Emma Tillinger Koskoff – “Silence,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Anne-Dominique Toussaint – “Where Do We Go Now?,” “Caramel”

Liz Watts – “The Rover,” “Animal Kingdom”

Charles B. Wessler – “Green Book,” “There’s Something about Mary”

James Whitaker – “A Wrinkle in Time,” “The Finest Hours”

Production Design

Michel Barthelemy – “The Sisters Brothers,” “Rust and Bone”

Hussein Baydoun – “Capernaum,” “The Insult”

Daniel Birt – “The Mummy,” “Chappie”

Silke Buhr – “Never Look Away,” “Who Am I”

Susan Burig – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge out of Water”

Charisse Cardenas – “American Sniper,” “The Lincoln Lawyer”

Stephen Cooper – “Hell or High Water,” “Patriots Day”

Chris Cornwell – “Ride Along,” “The Ides of March”

Fiona Crombie – “The Favourite,” “Macbeth”

Jann K. Engel – “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Big Short”

Bárbara Enríquez – “Roma,” “Resident Evil: Extinction”

Alice Felton – “The Favourite,” “Una”

Beauchamp Fontaine – “Nebraska,” “The Skeleton Key”

Bryony Foster – “Safe,” “Shanghai Noon”

Craig Foster – “Inside Out,” “Up”

Shepherd Frankel – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “27 Dresses”

Vera Hamburguer – “Today (Hoje),” “Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, o Filme”

Jeremy Hindle – “Detroit,” “Zero Dark Thirty”

Stephen J. Lineweaver – “Ted,” “Jerry Maguire”

Tamara Marini – “Spectre,” “Jumper”

Akiko Matsuba – “Shoplifters,” “Like Father, like Son”

Tom Miller – “Incredibles 2,” “Cars”

Desma Murphy – “Aquaman,” “Project X”

Cornelia Ott – “Jason Bourne,” “Valkyrie”

Julia Roeske – “Never Look Away,” “Womb”

Sebastian Schroeder – “Bumblebee,” “The Jane Austen Book Club”

David Edward Scott – “Captain America: Civil War,” “Tron: Legacy”

Fredda Slavin – “Violet & Daisy,” “Limitless”

Marcel Sławiński – “Cold War,” “The Mill & the Cross”

Katarzyna Sobańska Strzałkowska – “Cold War,” “In Darkness”

Emelia Weavind – “Queen of Katwe,” “District 9”

Short Films and Feature Animation

Mikhail Aldashin – “Gora Samotsvetov,” “Bukashki”

Gil Alkabetz – “Morir de Amor,” “Rubicon”

María del Puy Alvarado – “Mother,” “Pulse”

Julius Amedume – “Mr. Graham,” “Mary & John”

Cyril Aris – “The President’s Visit,” “Siham”

Louise Bagnall – “Late Afternoon,” “Donkey”

Josh Beveridge – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Storks”

Rodrigo Blaas – “La Luna,” “Alma”

Steve Bloom – “Coco,” “One Man Band”

Neil Boyle – “Sherlock Gnomes,” “The Last Belle”

Suzanne Buirgy – “Home,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Jim Capobianco – “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Ratatouille”

Andrew Carlberg – “Skin,” “The Blazing World”

Andrew Chesworth – “One Small Step,” “Juiced and Jazzed”

Jeremy Comte – “Fauve,” “What Remains”

Manuel Cristóbal – “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” “Arrugas (Wrinkles)”

Erika Dean Dapkewicz – “Puss in Boots,” “Monsters vs Aliens”

Patrick Delage – “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Sing”

Jonathan Del Val – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” “The Secret Life of Pets”

Jean de Meuron – “Blood Brothers,” “La Femme et le TGV”

Celine Desrumaux – “Age of Sail,” “The Little Prince”

Emma De Swaef – “This Magnificent Cake!,” “Oh Willy…”

Danny Dimian – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Angry Birds Movie”

Piotr Dumala – “Forest,” “Crime and Punishment”

Nash Dunnigan – “The Peanuts Movie,” “Ice Age Continental Drift”

Ron Dyens – “Tram,” “Madagascar, Carnet de Voyage”

Jérémie Fajner – “White Fang,” “Song of the Sea”

Marianne Farley – “Marguerite,” “Saccage (Ransack)”

Abi Feijó – “Uncle Thomas, Accounting for the Days,” “Kali the Little Vampire”

Jeff Gabor – “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “Epic”

Sari Gennis – “James and the Giant Peach,” “Ferngully: The Last Rainforest”

Nuria González Blanco – “Late Afternoon,” “Violet”

Maria Gracia Turgeon – “Fauve,” “What Remains”

Trisha Gum – “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “The Lego Batman Movie”

Jennifer Hager – “Zootopia,” “Moana”

Karl Edward Herbst – “Smallfoot,” “Hotel Transylvania 2”

Jeffrey Hermann – “Bilby,” “Bird Karma”

Julian Higgins – “Winter Light,” “Here and Now”

Andreas Hykade – “Love & Theft,” “Ring of Fire”

Trevor Jimenez – “Weekends,” “Key Lime Pie”

Kevin J. Johnson – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked,” “Astro Boy”

Joung Yumi – “Love Games,” “Dust Kid”

Sandy Yun-Shan Kao – “Trolls,” “Shrek Forever After”

Anurag Kashyap – “Madly,” “Bombay Talkies”

Mara Kassin – “Ladies Lounge,” “Curfew”

William Kentridge – “The Refusal of Time,” “Felix in Exile”

Aleksandra Korejwo – “The Swan,” “Carmen Torero”

Igor Kovalyov – “Milch (Milk),” “Flying Nansen”

Raimund Krumme – “Passage,” “Crossroads”

Jerzy Kucia – “Fugue for Cello, Trumpet and Landscape,” “Reflections”

Antoneta Kusijanovic – “Into the Blue,” “Eye for an Eye”

Vincent Lambe – “Detainment,” “Broken Things”

Brian Larsen – “Piper,” “Brave”

Brian Leach – “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Zootopia”

Matthias Lechner – “Zootopia,” “Escape from Planet Earth”

Kira Lehtomaki – “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Zootopia”

Patrick Lin – “Toy Story 4,” “Inside Out”

Julie Lockhart – “Shaun the Sheep Movie,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits”

Rocio Lopez Ortiz – “Dear Chickens,” “Fingerplay”

Phil Lord* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “21 Jump Street”

Joanna Lurie – “Flowing through Wonder,” “The Silence beneath the Bark”

Christopher Miller* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “21 Jump Street”

Nijla Mu’min – “Dream,” “Two Bodies”

Rani Naamani – “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “The Boss Baby”

Takashi Nakamura – “Harmony,” “A Tree of Palme”

Terence Nance – “Univitellin,” “Swimming in Your Skin Again”

Guy Nattiv – “Skin,” “Dear God”

Victor Navone – “Inside Out,” “Cars 2”

Damian Nenow – “Another Day of Life,” “Paths of Hate”

Diane Obomsawin – “I Like Girls,” “Kaspar”

David O’Reilly – “The External World,” “Please Say Something”

Mamoru Oshii – “The Sky Crawlers,” “Ghost in the Shell”

Katsuhiro Otomo – “Steamboy,” “Akira”

Marie-Hélène Panisset – “Marguerite,” “The Last Round”

Bob Persichetti – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Little Prince”

Malcon Pierce – “Moana,” “Frozen”

Bobby Pontillas – “One Small Step,” “Moana”

Qiu Yang – “A Gentle Night,” “Under the Sun”

Bonne Radford – “Smallfoot,” “The Road to El Dorado”

Andrew Rosen – “The Breadwinner,” “Todd & the Book of Pure Evil: The End of the End”

Rodney Rothman* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Rick Rothschild – “Flyover America,” “Captain Eo”

James Ryan – “The Boss Baby,” “Turbo”

Yuichiro Saito – “Mirai,” “The Boy and the Beast”

Jason Schleifer – “The Boss Baby,” “Megamind”

Alex Schwartz – “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” “How to Train Your Dragon”

Chad Sellers – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “Zootopia”

Domee Shi – “Bao,” “Inside Out”

Gerry Shirren – “Song of the Sea,” “Carnivale”

Lynn Smith – “Soup of the Day,” “Pearl’s Diner”

Marc Smith – “Big Hero 6,” “Treasure Planet”

Erik Smitt – “Incredibles 2,” “Piper”

Julien Soret – “Despicable Me 3,” “The Secret Life of Pets”

Rodrigo Sorogoyen – “Mother,” “El Iluso”

Olivier Staphylas – “Penguins of Madagascar,” “Puss in Boots”

Christina Steinberg – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Rise of the Guardians”

Jackie J. Stone – “Burning Angel Dust,” “If I Leap”

Bin-Han To – “Revolting Rhymes,” “The Princess, the Prince and the Green-Eyed Dragon”

David Torres – “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Megamind”

Josie Trinidad – “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Zootopia”

Jeffrey Turley – “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Feast”

Dominique Welinski – “See Factory,” “Tunisia Factory”

Dean Wellins – “Tick Tock Tale,” “The Iron Giant”

Kevin H. Wilson, Jr. – “My Nephew Emmett,” “Crimson on the Tobacco Road”

Catherine Winder – “The Angry Birds Movie,” “Escape from Planet Earth”

Lauren Wolkstein – “The Strange Ones,” “Cigarette Candy”

Steven Woloshen – “Casino,” “Snip”

Shaofu Zhang – “One Small Step,” “Dragonboy”

Sound

Kami Asgar – “Zombieland,” “Apocalypto”

Peter Brown – “Aquaman,” “Star Trek Beyond”

Paul Davies – “A Private War,” “The Queen”

Bill R. Dean – “Shazam!,” “All Eyez on Me”

Nicky de Beer – “The Journey Is the Destination,” “Cry, the Beloved Country”

Sergio Díaz – “Roma,” “Desierto”

Gillian Dodders – “Annihilation,” “Ex Machina”

Daniel Hambrook – “Stan & Ollie,” “Atonement”

Justin Herman

Martin Jacob Lopez – “Insidious: The Last Key,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Jon Michaels – “Game Night,” “Geostorm”

David Miranda – “Batman Returns,” “Point Break”

Branka Mrkic-Tana – “American Made,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Brandon Proctor – “Black Panther,” “A Quiet Place”

Kira Lynn Roessler – “A Star Is Born,” “Aquaman”

Brian Saunders – “Captain Marvel,” “Gorillas in the Mist”

Mac Smith – “The Game Changers,” “The Birth of a Nation”

Carlos Solis – “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1“

Oriol Tarragó – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “A Monster Calls”

Damian Grady Volpe – “Mudbound,” “Drive”

Trevor Ward – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1“

John Warhurst – “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Les Misérables”

Visual Effects

Christian M. Alzmann – “Ready Player One,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Randall Balsmeyer – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Drawing Home”

Johnathan R. Banta – “Dumb and Dumber To”

Lyndon Barrois – “R.I.P.D.,” “Sucker Punch”

Sherry Bharda – “Hichki,” “Sui Dhaaga: Made in India”

Abigail Brady

Gaia Bussolati – “Il Campione,” “Il Primo Re (Romulus & Remus: The First King)”

Danny Cangemi – “Act of Valor,” “The Other Guys”

Francois Chardavoine

Kathy Chasen-Hay – “John Wick: Chapter 2,” “Saban’s Power Rangers”

Frazer Churchill – “The Kid Who Would Be King,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Alessandro Cioffi – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Thor: Ragnarok”

James Clyne – “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Grady Cofer – “Us,” “Ready Player One”

Brian Connor – “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “The Meg”

Jay Andrew Cooper – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Elizabeth Ellen D’Amato – “Jurassic World,” “Lucy”

Enrico Damm – “A Quiet Place,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Lorelei David – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Infinity War”

Sean Devereaux – “The Equalizer 2,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me”

Michael Eames – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Christopher Robin”

Laurens Ehrmann – “The Guardians,” “Beautiful Accident”

Shannon Blake Gans

Diana Giorgiutti – “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Ant-Man”

Terry Glass – “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Aleksandr Gorokhov – “Searching,” “Three Seconds”

Caroleen Green – “Rock Dog,” “The Book of Life”

Francesco Grisi – “Il Campione,” “Il Primo Re (Romulus & Remus: The First King)”

Christian Guillon – “The Love Punch,” “Oceans”

Jessica Harris – “Black Panther,” “The Meg”

Jeremy Hattingh – “Escape Room,” “The Brothers Grimsby”

Claas Henke – “Aquaman,” “Black Panther”

Samir Hoon – “Bumblebee,” “Monster Hunt 2”

Joni Jacobson – “Saban’s Power Rangers,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny”

Kevin Ellis Jenkins – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Theo Jones – “Christopher Robin,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Lee Jeon-hyeong – “7 Years of Night,” “Intimate Strangers”

Christian Manz – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Ed Marsh – “Shazam!,” “A Star Is Born”

Thomas Martinek

Michael Melchiorre – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War”

David William Meny – “Warcraft,” “Pacific Rim”

Luke Millar – “Mortal Engines,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Srinivas Mohan – “2.0,” “Baahubali: The Beginning”

Harry Mukhopadhyay – “Captain Marvel,” “Justice League”

Tristan Myles – “First Man,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Sergei Nevshupov – “Mortal Engines,” “Spacewalk”

Helen Newby – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War”

Park Young-soo – “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings,” “Mulgoe (Monstrum)”

Pavani Rao Boddapati – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “The BFG”

Mark Rappaport

Lesley Robson-Foster – “High Flying Bird,” “I Think We’re Alone Now”

Steve Rosenbluth

Ryo Sakaguchi – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Meg”

Christoph Salzmann – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Robert Smith – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel”

Kevin Sprout – “Ready Player One,” “Deepwater Horizon”

Jeffrey Allan Sutherland – “Bumblebee,” “Monsters and Men”

Sebastian Sylwan

Charles Tait – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Avengers: Infinity War”

William Gregory Teegarden – “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Fate of the Furious”

Dominic Tuohy – “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Mummy”

Alexander Vegh – “Shazam!,” “A.X.L.”

Bill Watral – “Incredibles 2,” “Sanjay’s Super Team”

Arman Yahin – “Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov,” “The Duelist”

Yee Kwok-Leung – “The Leakers,” “Shock Wave”

Writers

John Ajvide Lindqvist – “Border,” “Let the Right One In”

Desiree Akhavan – “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” “Appropriate Behavior”

Marie Amachoukeli – “Savage,” “Young Tiger”

David Arata – “Children of Men,” “Spy Game”

Jean-Pierre Bacri – “Place Publique,” “Look at Me”

Josiane Balasko – “The Ex-Love of My Life,” “French Twist”

Sophie Barthes – “Madame Bovary,” “Cold Souls”

Ritesh Batra – “Photograph,” “The Lunchbox”

Houda Benyamina – “Divines”

Anna Biller – “The Love Witch,” “Viva”

Pamela Brady – “Team America: World Police,” “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut”

Andrew Bujalski – “Support the Girls,” “Computer Chess”

Kay Cannon – “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Pitch Perfect”

Elizabeth Chandler – “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “A Little Princess”

Chinonye Chukwu – “Clemency,” “Alaskaland”

Sara Colangelo – “The Kindergarten Teacher,” “Little Accidents”

Roman Coppola – “Isle of Dogs,” “Moonrise Kingdom”

Lucinda Coxon – “The Little Stranger,” “The Danish Girl”

Karen Croner – “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” “Admission”

Josephine Decker – “Madeline’s Madeline,” “Flames”

Agnès de Sacy – “The Summer House,” “Yao”

Katherine Dieckmann – “Strange Weather,” “Motherhood”

Doris Dörrie – “Cherry Blossoms,” “Men…”

Harry Elfont – “Leap Year,” “Made of Honor”

Glenn Ficarra – “Smallfoot,” “Bad Santa”

Gillian Flynn – “Widows,” “Gone Girl”

Dana Fox – “Isn’t It Romantic,” “Couples Retreat”

Víctor Gaviria – “The Animal’s Wife,” “The Rose Seller”

Holly Goldberg Sloan – “Angels in the Outfield,” “Made in America”

Jane Goldman – “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Andrew Haigh – “45 Years,” “Weekend”

Elizabeth Hannah – “Long Shot,” “The Post”

Phil Hay – “Destroyer,” “Ride Along”

Olivia Hetreed – “Birds like Us,” “Wuthering Heights”

Eliza Hittman – “Beach Rats,” “It Felt like Love”

Christina Hodson – “Bumblebee,” “Unforgettable”

Jihad Hojeily – “Capernaum,” “Where Do We Go Now?”

Rick Jaffa – “Jurassic World,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Agnès Jaoui – “Place Publique,” “Look at Me”

Deborah Kaplan – “Leap Year,” “Can’t Hardly Wait”

Jennifer Kent* – “The Nightingale,” “The Babadook”

Cédric Klapisch – “Back to Burgundy,” “L’Auberge Espagnole”

Kate Lanier – “Beauty Shop,” “Glitter”

Phil Lord* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “21 Jump Street”

Jenny Lumet – “The Mummy,” “Rachel Getting Married”

Maïwenn – “My King,” “Polisse”

Matt Manfredi – “Destroyer,” “Clash of the Titans”

Jim McKay – “En el Séptimo Día,” “Girls Town”

Christopher Miller* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “21 Jump Street”

Deborah Moggach – “Tulip Fever,” “Pride & Prejudice”

Jessie Nelson – “I Am Sam,” “Stepmom”

Marti Noxon – “Fright Night,” “I Am Number Four”

Rungano Nyoni – “I Am Not a Witch”

Tracy Oliver – “The Sun Is Also a Star,” “Girls Trip”

Diana Lynn Ossana – “Brokeback Mountain”

Gail Parent – “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” “Sheila Levine Is Dead and Living in New York”

Zak Penn – “Ready Player One,” “The Incredible Hulk”

Katell Quillévéré – “Alone at My Wedding,” “Love like Poison”

John Requa – “Smallfoot,” “I Love You Phillip Morris”

Pamela Ribon – “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village”

Rodney Rothman* – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “22 Jump Street”

Valeria Sarmiento – “Elle,” “Our Marriage”

Coline Serreau – “Chaos,” “Think Global, Act Rural”

Sebastián Silva – “Tyrel, ”Magic Magic”

Amanda Silver – “Jurassic World,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Marina Stavenhagen – “Have You Seen Lupita?,” “Streeters”

Maryam Touzani – “Adam,” “Razzia”

Juliette Towhidi – “Testament of Youth,” “Love, Rosie”

Patrick Wang – “The Grief of Others,” “In the Family”

Wang Quan’an – “White Deer Plain,” “Apart Together”

Kevin Willmott – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Chi-Raq”

Members-at-Large

Brad Allan

Scott Ateah

Rick Avery

Rita Belda

Debbi Bossi

Glenn Boswell

Charlie Brewer

Bob Brown

Pavel Cajzl

Nick Cannon

Michael Cioni

Douglas Crosby

David E. Dolby

Jim Dowdall

Aaron Downing

Marny Eng

Paul Federbush

Tami Goldman

Al Goto

Bonnie Greenberg

Buzz Hays

Sharon Smith Holley

Rob Inch

Jerry Ketcham

Ladislav Lahoda

Gretchen Libby

Josh Lowden

Brian Machleit

Jo McLaren

Mike Mitchell

Robert Nagle

Zareh Nalbandian

John Naveira

Otto Nemenz

Casey O’Neill

Mitch Paulson

David Pierce

Allan Poppleton

Anne Putnam Kolbe

Arjun Ramamurthy

Sara Romilly

Daniel S. Rosen

George Marshall Ruge

Bird Runningwater

Manny Siverio

Mimi Steele

Shelly Strong

TJ White

Lee M. Wimer

Associates

Jeremy Barber

Jason Burns

Tanya Michal Cohen

Rich Cook

Natasha Galloway

Randi Goldstein

Charles B. James

Brian Kend

Eric Reid

Shani Rosenzweig

Roeg Sutherland