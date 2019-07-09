‘Mortal Kombat’: Joe Taslim Cast As Sub-Zero In New Line Reboot

Joe Taslim (Fast & Furious 6), a veteran of the Indonesian national judo team, has locked down the role of Sub-Zero in New Line’s upcoming reboot of Mortal Kombat , the iconic video game introduced in 1992.

Taslim, who stars in the Cinemax series Warrior, made his screen debut in the Iko Uwais-directed cult film The Raid. His other credits include The Night Comes For Us.

Originally developed by Midway Games, the martial arts mainstay is closing in on an all-time sales total of 50 million copies sold. The latest iteration of the game, Mortal Kombat 11, hit stores in April in the brand’s biggest launch to date.

Sub-Zero, a frosty ninja, is one of the original characters in the combat tournament game along with Johnny Cage, Kano, Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Goro, Shang Tsung, and Reptile.

This will be Round Three for Mortal Kombat as a feature-film property. Resident Evil director Paul W. S. Anderson directed a 1995 big-screen adaptation ($122 million worldwide), which spawned a 1997 sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation ($51 million worldwide), which was directed by John R. Leonetti, Anderson’s cinematographer on the first movie.