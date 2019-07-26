Molly Yeh Signs Multi-Platform Food Network Deal, Including New Episodes Of ‘Girl Meets Farm’

Food Network has signed a multi-platform deal with Molly Yeh that includes new episodes of her daytime series Girl Meets Farm and content across all digital platforms. Network president Courtney White announced the deal Thursday.

Yeh is a food blogger, bestselling cookbook author and the James Beard Award-nominated host of the series.

In the return of Girl Meets Farm, currently in production and scheduled to premiere September 8 at 11 AM ET/PT, Yeh welcomes viewers to her Midwest farmhouse for quick and easy recipes on treats and family favorites.

Planned episode themes for the upcoming season include new mom life, Oktoberfest, Halloween, Midwest potluck, Friendsgiving and party bites.

Yeh is the author of the cookbook Molly on the Range and creator of the food and lifestyle brand my name is yeh. After getting married, she relocated with her husband to a sugar beet farm in the upper Midwest where she currently resides with their 4-month-old daughter.

Girl Meets Farm premiered in 2018 and just a year later Yeh received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host and a James Beard Award nomination for Outstanding Personality/Host.