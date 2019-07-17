Model Twiggy & Ex-Girls Aloud Star Cheryl Join RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race UK’

The guestlist for the BBC’s remake of RuPaul’s Drag Race keeps getting longer with supermodel Twiggy and ex-Girls Aloud pop star Cheryl joining the competition format.

The pair have been added as celebrity guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which will launch on BBC Three later this year. Twiggy was the face of the swinging sixties, while Cheryl has appeared as a judge on The X Factor and a dance captain on the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

The pair join the likes of Game of Thrones’ Masie Williams, Spider Man’s Andrew Garfield, Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel and pop stars Geri Horner, Jade Thirlwall in the guest judge chair. They will work alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr in the eight-part series.

Produced by World of Wonder, Drag Race UK was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe, and the Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy.

Twiggy said, “You see the most gorgeous women in the most glamorous outfits. I love the creativity of the clothes and the makeup. I have been to a few drag shows and they’re brilliant fun.”

Cheryl added, “I am a huge fan of Drag Race. I have always admired the work and dedication that goes into drag and have learned over the years that it is an art form. It is not only fun and glamorous but equally as skillful and admirable, I find it incredibly inspiring. I just love the make up, creativity and the drama. I am honoured to be a guest judge.”