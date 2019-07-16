Mockumentary Cooking Series ‘Gods of Food’ To Debut On CollegeHumor’s Dropout In August

A new mockumentary culinary series titled Gods of Food is set to premiere on subscription-based streaming service Dropout by CollegeHumor next month, the streamer announced today.

The six-episode season will skewer a range of fine dining tropes, that are all too familiar to fans of cooking shows.

The series was created and written by CollegeHumor cast member and head writer Rekha Shankar, who also serves as an executive producer.

“Cooking shows are one of my favorite things to watch,” said Shankar. “But while the most gorgeous food shows are full of love and passion, they can also be full of dysfunctional personalities and bizarre ideas. I hope Gods of Food resonates with foodies like me in that it’s full of beautiful food, but also pokes fun at some of the tendencies of culinary shows.”

The show stars Don Fanelli (Nightcap) as Anthony D’Anthony, Krizia Bajos (The Casagrandes) as Julia Splenderpoot, Kimia Behpoornia (Abby’s) as Blynn, Leonard Kelly-Young (Gone Girl) as Giuseppe Greco, Tracy Vilar (Partners) as Laura Sepanowitz and Helen Hong (Inside Llewyn Davis) as Chung Ji-Woo.

A parodied chef will be profiled in each of the six episodes, with real celebrity chefs offering commentary.

In addition to Shankar, Gods of Food is executive produced by Sam Reich, David Cyr Kerns and Adam Frucci.

The series will premiere on Thursday, August 8, with a new episode released every Thursday through September 12.