Miss America 2020 Competition Date Set On NBC

NBC has set Thursday, December 19 for the network’s broadcast of the 2020 Miss America Competition. It will air live from 8-10 PM ET/PT at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

As previously announced, the competition moves to NBC this year after airing last year on ABC. The date announcement also follows the resignation last month of former Miss America Gretchen Carlson as board chair of the Miss America Organization, the group that puts on the annual competition. Former South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs replaced Carlson as board chair, with attorney Brenda Keith serving as vice-chair.

The competition will follow the 51 compelling candidates as they compete for scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education, per the network and the Miss America Organization, which has operated the event since 1921. The show will highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.

Over the last two years, the Miss America Organization and its state competitions have awarded nearly $6 million in scholarships.

At the end of the telecast, one candidate will be chosen for the job of Miss America 2020 to build upon the work of Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin. Over the past year, Franklin has been promoting her social impact initiative “Advocating for the Arts” through appearances at colleges and universities and has taken part in many other events, including making numerous visits to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Miss America is a storied organization that has a long history of empowering women, providing tremendous educational resources to women and serving the overall public good,” said Ray Pineault, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. “Like the Miss America Organization, Mohegan Sun celebrates the successful and inspiring women within our company and the Mohegan Tribe. We’re thrilled to be hosting an impactful event like the Miss America Competition in December, and we look forward to working with both MAO & NBC on what will be a tremendous evening.”

“The Miss America Organization is proud to partner with Mohegan Sun as we return to our longtime NBC home,” said Regina Hopper, President & CEO, Miss America Organization. “We are looking forward to a fresh take on this historic competition that will showcase the incredible women vying for the job of Miss America 2020.”