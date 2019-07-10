Mindy Kaling’s Coming-Of-Age Netflix Comedy Series Casts Its Lead

Mindy Kaling’s semi-autobiographical comedy-of-age Netflix comedy series has found its lead. Newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been cast in the lead role of Devi following a worldwide open casting call for the as-yet untitled series from Kaling, The Mindy Project co-exec producer Lang Fisher and Universal TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Ramakrishnan. from Toronto, Canada, was selected out of 15,000 responses from around the world to Kaling’s online post about the open casting call. This will be Ramakrishnan’s on-screen debut.

Co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serve as showrunners, the Kaling/Fisher Project is about the complicated life of Devi, a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, played by Ramakrishnan, inspired by Kaling’s own childhood. Devi is an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Kaling and Fisher executive produce with 3 Arts’ Howard Klein and David Miner and Tristram Shapeero (Turn Up Charlie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Ramakrishnan is repped by Sandra Gillis, Premier Artists’ Management Inc., in Toronto, Canada.