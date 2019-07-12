‘Mindhunter’: Netflix Crime Drama Set To Return For Season Two In August

Netflix’s Mindhunter is set to return for its second season on August 16 – nearly two years since the launch of the crime drama.

The series, which stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, initially launched in October 2017 and was quickly renewed for a second season a month after its debut.

The second season is thought to pick up between 1979 and 1981, a couple of years after season one and is expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders, where at least 28 people were thought to have been murdered in a short period of time.

The release date was first revealed by executive producer David Fincher on KCRW’s podcast The Treatment before being confirmed by Netflix. Fincher exec produces alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin. It was created by Joe Penhall.