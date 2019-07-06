“Million Dollar Mile” To Return For Its Likely Finishing Kick On CBS

There’s a few steps left in Million Dollar Mile. CBS has announced the remainder of the show will air starting tomorrow, July 6 at 8 PM ET/PT.

The series was earlier pulled from the weekday schedule after two episodes and dumped into Saturday night, but then pulled from that slot after two more episodes aired. Now, it will have a short reprieve before it likely heads gently into that good night of cancellation.

The obstacle course show is hosted by Tim Tebow, now a New York Mets minor league outfielder. It follows contestants along the course, dubbed the “Million Dollar Mile,” as they battle top athletes who are trying to stop them from finishing the race. Also on board are Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor as play-by-play commentators.