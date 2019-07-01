Mike Liotta Exits True Public Relations, Launches PR Machine

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Liotta has stepped down from his role as VP at True Public Relations to launch PR Machine. The newly formed boutique agency will be based in Los Angeles and focus on personal publicity.

Working in PR for 14 years, Liotta joined True Public Relations in 2005 as an assistant and quickly rose through the ranks before stepping into the position of VP.

Joining Liotta at PR Machine is Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk, Watchmen) as well as Emmy-nominated actors Tim Matheson (The West Wing, Animal House) and Melora Hardin (Transparent, The Bold Type).

Others on his client roster include NAACP Image Award-nominated actress Logan Browning (Dear White People, The Perfection), Jon Huertas (This Is Us), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm), Byron Mann (Skyscraper, Wu Assassins), Radha Mitchell (The Romanoffs), Summer Bishil (The Magicians), Anthony Alabi (Family Reunion), Adrian Martinez (Stumptown, Lady and the Tramp), WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry (Total Divas), Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), Celina Jade (Wolf Warrior 2), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural), Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire), Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam), Tzi Ma (Arrival, The Farewell), Peter Macon (The Orville), Denim Richards (Yellowstone, Good Trouble), Osric Chau (Supernatural), Joseph Gatt (Dumbo), Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite), Josie Ho (Contagion), Adam Korson (The Twilight Zone), Dakota Shapiro (Valley of the Boom), Mark Gagliardi (Blood & Treasure), Lily Ji (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Juliet Landau (Bosch), Jimmy Wong (Mulan), Malcolm Freberg (Survivor), Johann Urb (Arrow), Madeline Zima (Californication).

His roster also includes on-air personalities Jillian Barberie and Carly Steel; as well as Apple TV+ series co-creator/showrunner Dara Resnik (Home Before Dark). Liotta also represents Movie Trivia Schmoedown and the annual Dreamer Dinner charitable fundraiser for the “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles.