Michelle Obama Pays Tribute To Cameron Boyce & His “Incredible Heart”

First lady Michelle Obama (R) makes a healthy drink with Peyton List and Cameron Boyce (L) during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The Obamas host the Annual Celebration of Easter, Washington DC, America - 21 Apr 2014

Two days after Cameron Boyce’s sudden death at age 20, former First Lady Michelle Obama remembered the late actor in a touching post on Instagram and Twitter.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce—on set, at the White House and on a service project—enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart,” Obama wrote. “Sending love & hugs to his family, friends and his many, many fans.”

Obama worked alongside Boyce on the set of his Disney Channel series Jessie. As part of White House’s Joining Forces initiative, Obama guest starred in a 2014 episode of the tween sitcom, titled “From the White House to Our House,” to help raise awareness of the special sacrifices and needs of military families.

The same year, the cast of Jessie, including Boyce, took part in the White House Easter celebrations. Boyce and Obama also were involved in a Toys for Tots campaign.

Jessie and Descendants star Boyce was found dead Sunday morning. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” his family said in a statement.