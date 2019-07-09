Michelle Obama Wows A-Lister Crowd At Bryan Lourd’s House On Monday

The former First Lady was in town on Monday for a chat with some heavy hitters for the Obama Foundation

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama isn’t running for any office, but the former first lady can draw a well-heeled crowd that would be the envy of any politician, as was the case last night at the home of CAA’s Bryan Lourd.

Just 48 hours after appearing onstage with Gayle King at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, the bestselling Becoming author was in Los Angeles on Monday. With some meetings in relation to her and former President Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions earlier in the day, Mrs. Obama also dropped by the CAA kingpin and spouse Bruce Bozzi’s well-outfitted Westwood pad to talk about the Obama Foundation and its nonprofit work.

“She was amazing,” one attendee told Deadline. “So candid and refreshing.” This was no formal speech get-together, but the ex-fFirst lady did participate in a moderated conversation before the other guests, I’m told.

Distinctly not a fundraiser, the intimate informational gathering of about 50 people at Lourd’s pad included Universal Filmed Entertainment Group boss Donna Langley, the newly divorced Mackenzie Bezos, longtime Obama pal Bradley Cooper and the CAA co-chair’s daughter Billie Lourd.

Also in attendance were mega-producer Shonda Rhimes, director Spike Jonze, Edye Broad, Watchmen main man Damon Lindelof, Warner Bros film exec Niija Kuykendall and Kerry Washington. Filling out the CAA card, agency president Richard Lovett and managing partner Kevin Huvane were at the event along with producer Phil Rosenthal and venture capitalist Aviv Nevo.

Of course, a lot of those names are the same ones we see when big-ticket Democrats come out for a session at the Hollywood ATM. On the calendar already, Kamala Harris has another Tinseltown fundraiser set for July 21, just more than a week before the next set of debates among the Dems seeking to take on Donald Trump next year.