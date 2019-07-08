Michael Sugar Teams With Nelson Mandela Family To Launch Mandela Media

Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 and advertising and representation agency DMA United are partnering with Nelson Mandela’s family to launch Mandela Media to develop long and short-form content under the Mandela Media banner. The partnership also will be responsible for production, branding and initiatives pertaining to creative business development.

Under the pact, Mandela Media will create content connected to the overall intent and passion of Nelson Mandela, known for standing for freedom, forgiveness and the voice of the underdog. Through the Mandela Media banner, Mandela’s family will seek stories from around the world that fit with the core ethos of who he was and what he continues to represent, focusing on racial inclusion and equality, gender equality, mental health awareness and social justice.

“Nelson Mandela is an international icon who dedicated his life to changing laws and minds,” says Sugar23 Founder and CEO Michael Sugar. “We are honored to partner with Mandela Media alongside Nelson’s family and carry on his legacy, inspiring a new generation with content that highlights the many causes he steadfastly stood for and the many people he tirelessly fought for.”

Added Makaziwe Mandela,”My father spent his life fighting for freedom and equality. My family and I are very excited to partner with Sugar23 on Mandela Media. Sugar23 and DMA United not only believe in my father’s values but are also incredibly passionate about sharing those beliefs with people across the world through art, culture and entertainment.”

Sugar23 is under overall deals at Netflix for both film and scripted series programming. Sugar served as an exec producer on the Netflix series Maniac, and also worked with Netflix on The OA and 13 Reasons Why. Sugar — who won an Oscar for producing Best Picture winner Spotlight — is a producer on the Steven Soderbergh-directed The Laundromat for Netflix, which stars Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. Sugar23 films also in the works at Netflix include an adaptation of Atlantic magazine’s Dr. Rapp, the story of 63-year-old doctor-turned-freestyle rapper that John Hamburg is writing to direct; a film adaptation of Erica Katz’s upcoming book The Boys’ Club; and an adaptation of Tell Me Everything with Leslye Headland writing to direct; and the film adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story Faun.

Sugar23 wrapped production on the Apple series Dickinson, which David Gordon Green is directing with Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski starring. Sugar23-produced I Am the Night, starring Chris Pine with Patty Jenkins directing, aired earlier this year on TNT.