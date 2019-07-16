TV Producer Michael Rosenberg Joins Untitled Entertainment

Untitled Entertainment has brought in former top Entertainment One executive Michael Rosenberg to help further build out the management/production company’s television business.

Rosenberg previously served as EVP U.S. Scripted Television and SVP Original Scripted Series Programming for Entertainment One. He oversaw eOne’s TV Development, Current Programming and Production department.

At eOne, which he joined in 2009, Rosenberg executive produced such series as Hell On Wheels, Rogue, Skins and The Firm and miniseries Klondike. He segued to eOne following a stint as head of TV series for Blueprint Entertainment, which was acquired by eOne. There he developed and executive produced HBO’s Hung. Before Blueprint, Rosenberg served as president of Maverick Television, where he developed and exec produced FX’s The Riches.

Rosenberg was most recently an independent producer and executive produced Pop TV’s comedy series Let’s Get Physical.