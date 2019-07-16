Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Emmy Nominations Reactions: Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Applegate, Jared Harris, Ron Cephas Jones, More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Primetime Emmy Noms: 'Game Of Thrones' Sets Record; HBO Tops Netflix

Read the full story

TV Producer Michael Rosenberg Joins Untitled Entertainment

Untitled Entertainment has brought in former top Entertainment One executive Michael Rosenberg to help further build out the management/production company’s television business.

Rosenberg previously served as EVP U.S. Scripted Television and SVP Original Scripted Series Programming for Entertainment One. He oversaw eOne’s TV Development, Current Programming and Production department.

At eOne, which he joined in 2009, Rosenberg executive produced such series as Hell On Wheels, Rogue, Skins and The Firm and miniseries Klondike. He segued to eOne following a stint as head of TV series for Blueprint Entertainment, which was acquired by eOne. There he developed and executive produced HBO’s Hung. Before Blueprint, Rosenberg served as president of Maverick Television, where he developed and exec produced FX’s The Riches.

Rosenberg was most recently an independent producer and executive produced Pop TV’s comedy series Let’s Get Physical. 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad