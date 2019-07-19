MGM Bolsters Communications Team With Hires & Promotions As STX & Fox Exits Continue

EXCLUSIVE: MGM is bolstering its publicity and corporate communications teams with the appointments of Meghan Gamber as VP, Film Publicity; Mari Dwyer as VP, Corporate Communications; De’Jon Glover as Manager, Film Publicity; and the promotion of Christina Lee to VP, Television Communications.

All will report into MGM’s recently hired Chief Communications Officer, Katie Martin Kelley, who joined in March, 2019.

As VP of Corporate Communications, Dwyer will work with Martin Kelley on the strategic development and execution of media relations, corporate messaging and internal and external comms across the company’s divisions. She most recently served as senior director of media relations at STX where she oversaw the company’s corp comms.

Dwyer is the latest in a steady stream of execs to leave beleaguered studio STX.

Lee joined MGM in 2016 overseeing scripted and unscripted TV comms globally. In her new role, she will continue to work closely with studio execs, producers and network partners to implement campaigns for MGM-produced series including The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Vikings, Get Shorty, Condor, Couples Court and the upcoming Four Weddings and a Funeral.

In her new role as VP of Film Publicity, Gamber will spearhead domestic and international publicity for MGM’s motion picture group and multiple worldwide partners and distributors. She joins the company from Twentieth Century Fox where she worked on films including Alita: Battle Angel, Life Of Pi and The Heat.

Glover joins MGM’s film publicity team as a manager and will work alongside Gamber on domestic and international publicity campaigns for the studio’s film slate. She previously spent four years at Paramount in the international publicity department coordinating international press events and tours for the likes of The Big Short, Star Trek Beyond, the Mission: Impossible franchise and Rocketman.

MGM Director of Communications Kristine Karaca recently left the studio.

“It’s an exciting time at MGM as we continue to expand our content portfolio and find innovative ways to leverage the company’s extensive library of IP,” said Martin Kelley. “Christina, Meghan, Mari and De’Jon are each tremendously talented and bring diverse backgrounds in communications that will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic growth plan.”

MGM underwent a leadership overhaul in 2018 that resulted in the exit of Gary Barber as CEO.

Prior to MGM, Lee headed corporate communications at Broad Green Pictures and before that she worked as a director in the Lifestyles Department at Rogers & Cowan. Dwyer previously worked in corporate communications at Condé Nast and has

also held positions at Entertainment Weekly and Rubenstein Communications.

Gamber also spent three years at Sony Pictures Entertainment implementing strategic publicity and marketing campaigns for films including Jumanji, Ghostbusters, Spectre and Sausage Party. She began her career at Paramount Vantage.