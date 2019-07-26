Meryl Streep To Receive Toronto Film Festival Actor Award At Inaugural Tribute Gala

Meryl Streep is to receive the Toronto Film Festival’s (September 5 – 15) TIFF Tribute Actor Award at this year’s inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala event.

Three-time Oscar winner Streep most recently starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies and has Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming The Laundromat at festivals this fall. The feature will have its North American premiere at TIFF. In 2018, she set a record with her 21st Oscar nomination for her role in The Post.

Taking place on Monday, September 9 at Fairmont Royal York, the Gala is an annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programmes.

“Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation,” said TIFF co-head Joana Vicente. “Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades; from her early roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Sophie’s Choice to later films including The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady, and The Post, she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless. TIFF could not be more thrilled to honour such a skilled and exemplary artist.”

One other recipient of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award will be announced in the coming weeks. TIFF previously announced that Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the Gala, accepted by founder and chairman Jeff Skoll and CEO David Linde.

In addition, the Mary Pickford Award, honoring a female emerging talent in the industry, will be given to an honouree to be announced shortly. The inaugural award, in celebration of United Artists’ 100th anniversary, will be presented by MGM.