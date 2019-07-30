Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams, Frank Grillo, Alice Englert And Jack Kilmer Set For Crime Thriller ‘Body Brokers’

EXCLUSIVE: John Swab’s forthcoming crime thriller Body Brokers has set an impressive roster for its cast including Academy Award-winning actress Melissa Leo (The Fighter, The Big Short), Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams (When They See Us, The Wire), Frank Grillo (The Purge, Captain America: Winter Soldier) Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures, Them That Follow) and Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys, The Stanford Prison Experiment).

Written and directed by Swab, Body Brokers is the true and untold story of the multibillion-dollar drug and alcohol treatment scheme where former drug addicts and dealers become millionaires as fly-by-night “body brokers”, recruiting other addicts to seek treatment and selling these patients off to facilities paying the highest price. Utah (Kilmer) and his girlfriend Opal (Englert) are drug addicts living on the streets in rural Ohio. After getting recruited by a body broker, Wood (Williams), and offered treatment in Los Angeles, Wood takes Utah under his wing and introduces him to treatment center mogul Vin (Grillo). Wood and Vin bring Utah in on their lucrative and illegal dealings, where saving lives comes second to the bottom line. Leo plays the treatment center’s resident shrink, Dr. White.

The film is being produced by Jeremy M. Rosen (Dog Eat Dog, Charlie Says), Robert Ogden Barnum (Margin Call, All Is Lost) as well as Swab for Roxwell Films.

Swab’s credits include Let Me Make You a Martyr starring Marilyn Manson which was released by FilmRise in 2017. His latest feature, Run with the Hunted starring Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman and Dree Hemingway is set for a fall festival run with domestic sales being handled by CAA Media Finance.

Leo is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Grillo is repped by CAA and Paul Hastings; Williams is repped by WME and Silver Lining Entertainment; Englert is repped by CAA and Kilmer is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Body Brokers is set to commence principal photography in August 2019. CAA Media Finance will handle domestic sales on the film.