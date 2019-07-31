Mel Jones Joins Confluential Films As EVP, Production & Development

EXCLUSIVE: Confluential Films has set Mel Jones as EVP, Production & Development. Jones will oversee the film and TV slates for the Confluential Films and Black Love Productions brands. She will report to Confluential Films founder, Tommy Oliver.

Prior to Confluential Films, Jones was the Head of Production for Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures for five years. Her credits include Gerard McMurray’s Burning Sands, Justin Simien’s Dear White, Netflix’s Juanita starring Alfre Woodard and Blair Underwood as well as Stella Meghie’s The Weekend, which premiered at TIFF. She recently produced Really Love starring Kofi Siriboe with Charles King’s MACRO. A graduate of Howard University, she earned her MFA in Producing from AFI.

Confluential Films forthcoming slate includes The Perfect Find starring Gabrielle Union, Flint starring T.I. and John Ortiz and Season 3 of Black Love on OWN. Oliver’s Confluential Films is devoted to championing projects that are inclusive and celebrate our shared human experience. His previous projects include the Sony thriller The Perfect Guy as well as the Sundance Audience Award winner Kinyarwanda.