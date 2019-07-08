Megan Rapinoe & USWNT Women’s World Cup Final Victory On Track For 19M Viewers For Fox

The fourth WWC win for Team USA proved very sweet, especially with the number of Americans tuning in

If you are going to win, win big and conclusively, and that’s exactly what Team USA did yesterday at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, both on the pitch and in the ratings.

Snaring their second consecutive WWC championship, the Americans crushed the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s Final in Lyon, France with goals from captain Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. Back Stateside for a victory parade on July 10, yesterday’s win was the fourth World Cup title overall for the Jill Ellis-coached team.

Yesterday’s morning game was also a big win for broadcaster Fox with a 10.0/27 in metered market results.

While down 34% from the record breaking and primetime 2015 WWC battle between America and Japan in Vancouver, Canada, the 8 AM PT 2019 match soared 20% over the Men’s World Cup final of last year in the early metrics.

That July 15, 2018 game between winner France and Croatia went on to snag an audience of 11.3 million for the Rupert Murdoch-owned network. The last Team USA win in the WWC four years ago ended up with a very impressive 25.4 million viewers, the most watched soccer game ever in American TV history.

We’ll update with final numbers for this year’s WWC as they come in, but right now yesterday’s big win for Captain America (AKA Rapinoe) and crew looks to be leaning in towards 19 million viewers. If that indicative projection stands, yesterday’s Final will be the second most watched soccer AKA football match in USA small screen history.

So, if results mean anything, maybe that pay equity issue should get resolved pretty damn quick now no?

Further to that point, even though the 2019 Women’s World Cup final will be down from the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, overall this year’s tournament is actually up from last time. Yes, the Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 broadcast 2019 WWC is a mere 1% rise over four years ago but you don’t always have to win big to win – you just have to win.