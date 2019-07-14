‘Meet The Press’ Guest Megan Rapinoe Says She Will Not Become A Politician

Apparently soccer star Megan Rapinoe will not become the next Secretary of State in a Jay Inslee administration.

The Washington state governor, a Democratic candidate for president, has said he would make Rapinoe his Secretary of State if elected. But today on Meet The Press, the team co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer team said she prefers to keep playing.

“I’m not sure I’m qualified for office,” Rapinoe said Sunday when asked by host Chuk Todd what’s next for her after leading the US women to their second consecutive World Cup championship.

Todd responded: “There’s no qualifications for office these days.” Rapinoe replied, “That’s true, up to 44, I guess there was.” President Donald Trump is the 45th president. The purple haired Rapinoe, who kneels during the National Anthem, has rejected a White House visit, and is known for inserting expletives in her public utterances, has been using the platform gained by kicking a soccer ball to elevate her views in other areas. She said she plans to keep pushing for equal pay for the women’s team. “I’m gonna fight for equal pay every day, for myself, for my team and for every single person out there — man, woman, immigrant, US citizen, person of color, whatever it may be,” Rapinoe said. “Equal pay, as the great Serena Williams said, ’til I’m in my grave.’”

Rapinoe also talked about her polarizing personality.