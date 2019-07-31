‘Medium’ Potential Series Revival Doesn’t Spook Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette can’t predict whether there’s a possible revival of Medium in her future. But she’s not ruling it out.

Arquette visited The Talk today and addressed rumors about the show’s potential return. The supernatural drama series originally aired on NBC for five seasons starting in 2005, then shifted to CBS for two more starting in 2009 and ending in January 2011.

In the show, Arquette played Allison DuBois, a medium consulting the Phoenix district attorney’s office while presiding over a family featuring three daughters who share her supernatural gift. The show was based on the real-life Allison DuBois, a medium who aided police in criminal investigations.

Regarding a Medium revival, Arquette said, “I haven’t been approached about one, and I know there has kind of been some talk online about that. I would definitely read it, I mean the writing was so great, and I love all those people. So, I would definitely think about it. I miss all those people.”

