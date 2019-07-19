Matt Damon To Star In ‘Stillwater’ Film With Tom McCarthy Attached To Direct

Oscar winners Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy are joining forces for Stillwater, a feature which Damon will star in and McCarthy will direct. Participant Media is on board to finance and produce the pic which is planned for release through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners.

Co-written by McCarthy, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré, the plot centers on Oklahoma native Bill Baker (Damon), oil-rig roughneck who travels to Marseille where his estranged daughter is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. He makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter and along the way develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world.

Participant will produce with Anonymous Content, Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, and McCarthy. Late producer Steve Golin will also receive a producing credit. Executive producers are Jeff Skoll and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda.

Damon will soon be seen portraying American car designer Carroll Shelby in Fox’s Ford v Ferrari biopic, out Nov. 15.