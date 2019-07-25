‘MasterChef’ Simmers Down In Wednesday Ratings; ‘Big Brother’ Steady, ‘Jane The Virgin’ Ticks Up

Fox’s culinary reality competition MasterChef went from a boil to a simmer Wednesday, slipping a tenth from last week with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.15 million viewers. CBS’ prized reality series Big Brother (1.0, 3.15M) continues to do well, holding steady and taking the night in both metrics.

Overall, there was a three-way tie for the top spot in the demo in primetime, with ABC, CBS and Fox all averaging a 0.6 rating, according to Nielsen.

On the CW, Jane the Virgin (0.3, 1.07M) saw a tick up after holding steady week to week as it works its way through its final season. CBS’ Love Island (0.5, 2.31M), meanwhile, continues to tread water day to day, with the dysfunctional romantic reality competition up a tenth from Tuesday night’s episode but down a tenth from last week.

ABC’s game-show block performed fairly well. The revival of Press Your Luck (0.7, 3.69M) held steady and the Match Game (0.6, 3.28M) matched last week’s ratings. At 9 PM against BB, Card Sharks (0.6, 3.32M) was dealt a small hit and was down a tenth.

Rounding out Wednesday night was First Responders Live (0.4, 2M) on Fox, stumbling two tenths, while NBC’s The InBetween (0.3, 2.15M) also took a dip .