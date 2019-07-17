‘MasterChef Junior’ Renewed For Season 8 By Fox With Daphne Oz As Judge

Fox has renewed Gordan Ramsay’s hit kids cooking competition series MasterChef Junior for an eighth season. Additionally, former The Chew co-host Daphne Oz is joining the reality competition series as a judge for Season 8.

In the new season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair and size up against monster trucks at a motocross track. Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, also will return to the MasterChef kitchen for a donut contest. When all is said and done, one talented kid will be named America’s newest MasterChef Junior, taking home the trophy and $100,000 grand prize.

Oz is an Emmy-winning television host, New York Times-bestselling author, chef and entrepreneur focused on innovation in food and beverage, beauty, wellness, fashion and media. She was previously co-host of The Chew for six seasons, and is currently one of the co-hosts of The Dish on Oz, a weekly series on her dad’s show, The Dr. Oz Show.

MasterChef Junior is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.