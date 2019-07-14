Massive Power Outage Cripples Parts Of New York City

A massive power outage struck New York Saturday, plunging parts of the city into darkness.

Photos posted on Twitter showed major landmarks without power, including Rockefeller Center and Times Square where the famous video screens were dark. Subway service was also “significantly disrupted,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted. The MTA urged residents “to avoid below-ground subway stations” until Con Edison could restore power.

The power company said in a statement at 8:08 p.m. ET that at least 42,000 customers were without power, primarily in the Westside of Manhattan.

Authorities told The Associated Press the blackout was caused by a transformer fire.

The New York Fire Department posted a message on Twitter saying it was at the scene of the blaze.

“FDNY is on scene of a transformer fire at W 64 St and West End Ave,” the tweet said. “Members are responding to reports of numerous stuck elevators that are occupied, but there are currently no patients reported.”

NBC News correspondent and anchor, Kate Snow, tweeted a picture of a dark hallway at the network’s headquarters, and said staffers were forced to use backup generators to broadcast Saturday’s edition of Nightly News.

“Here’s how we’re on TV for NBC Nightly News from 30 Rock in the midst of a blackout in parts of midtown Manhattan. Backup generators in one small studio,” she tweeted.

Hearst media group producer, Derek Turner, tweeted a picture showing residents directing traffic after street lights went out.

“Just a civilian directing traffic at W 49th and 9th Avenue,” Turner tweeted.