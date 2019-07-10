Gary Oldman-Emily Mortimer Thriller ‘Mary’ Docks At RLJE Films For Fall Release

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired rights to Mary, a thriller starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer produced by Tooley Entertainment and Entertainment One. The pic, written by The Shallows scribe Anthony Jaswinski and directed by veteran American Horror Story cinematographer Michael Goi, will now hit theaters and digital day-and-day October 11.

Oldman plays David, a struggling blue-collar captain looking to make a better life for his family. Strangely drawn to an abandoned ship named Mary that is up for auction, he impulsively buys the boat, believing it will be his family’s ticket to happiness and prosperity. After they embark on their maiden journey, however, strange and frightening events begin to terrorize David and his family, causing them to turn on one another.The ship soon drifts off course, and it becomes clear they are being lured to an even greater evil waiting for them at sea.

Owen Teague, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Jennifer Esposito and Stefanie Scott also star. Tucker Tooley produced the pic with Scott Lambert, D. Scott Lumpkin, Alexandra Milchan and

Earl Mason McGowin.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more talented cast,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films. “Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer bring stellar performances. The film will thrill audiences, keeping them at the edge of their seats.”

Ward and Jess De Leo for RLJE Films struck the deal with eOne’s Rosalind Read and Tooley on behalf of the filmmakers.