Refresh for updates: The mother of all Comic-Con panels is going on now. We hear that in the Green Room the following Avengers and filmmakers are hanging around and bound to come out: Joe and Anthony Russo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jeremy Renner. Smells like Thor 4, Black Widow news today and maybe some Disney+ series. Renner is in the House for the Hawkeye series.

No Robert Downey Jr we hear nor Angelina Jolie (who is the star of the upcoming Eternals). Kevin Feige just took the stage. They are calling the first 23 movies “The Infinity Saga”.

Big things so far, click through for greater details

–Avengers: Endgame is beating Avatar this weekend to become the highest grossing film off all-time at the global box office.

–What’s opening Nov. 6, 2020? Why that would be the Angelina Jolie led Gods vs Gods movie The Eternals. Feige brought out the whole cast.

—Feb. 12, 2021 — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will star Awkwafina and Tony Leung as the Mandarin. Director Destin Daniel Cretton spoke about growing up in Hawaii. “It’s great that Kevin is making a movie that reflects the beautiful colors in this room.” Simu Liu has landed the title role of Shang-Chi. He was cast on Tuesday, and he screen-tested on Sunday. “I feel like I was the social experiment (by Marvel), ordinary guy living in Toronto.” The actor said it’s his first time at Comic-con.

–The Falcon and the Winter Solider is debuting on Disney+ with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Daniel Bruhl is returning as villain Zemo. He facetimed in and revealed he was coming back in his character’s voice.

–Wanda Vision is happening on Disney+ in Spring 2021 with Olsen and Bettany. “It’s going to get weird and we’re going to go deep and we’re going to find out what Wanda is like as Scarlett Witch,” said Olsen. Series takes place after Endgame. Feige says there’s other characters in MCU. We met her as a little girl in 1995, and that is Monica Rambeau who will be portrayed as an adult by Teyonah Parris.

–Loki is also happening in Spring 2021 in Disney+. Didn’t Loki die in Infinity War? This series tells us what happens to Loki after we see him in Endgame. Hiddleston took the stage as Hall H cheered repeatedly “Loki! Loki!” “This whole ting wouldn’t be happening without you,” Hiddleston told Hall H. “There’s a lot of psychological evolution that has to happen,” teased the actor who had to stay mum. “it’s new territory, a new world and I can’t wait to get started.”

–Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is opening May 7, 2021. Scott Derrickson said that “we’re making the first scary MCU film”. He didn’t want to make a regular sequel, but that it will go into the goth of it all. Benedict Cumberbatch took the stage and said “this twist in horror will have people gripped…we’ll be going back to trying to destroy him a bit.” Wanda Vision series events will tie into Doctor Strange 2. Olsen returned to the stage because Scarlet Witch is in the movie.

–Jeffrey Wright will play the Watcher in Marvel animated series “What If…” debuting in 2021.

–Marvel Boss Kevin Feige said ‘What If’ is the first animated series from Marvel Studios coming Summer 2021. For the last ten years the studio has been making animated versions of their movies. Majority of the MCU actors will do voiceovers reprising their roles. “The Watcher is non-earthly being who observes all things. He’s watching over the multi-verse and occasionally may or may not intervene with the doings of earthlings,” said Wright.

–Jeremy Renner entered Hall H, Robert Dowey Jr. style to talk up his Hawkeye series.