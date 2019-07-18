Just hours after Deadline exclusively revealed that Marvel’s Agent’s of S.H.I.E.L.D. would be ending after its seventh season, the ABC series took the stage at Comic-Con’s Hall H for the beginning of a long goodbye.

“This has been an incredible journey,” Agent Coulson himself Clark Gregg told the several thousands in the largest room in the Sand Diego Convention Center, adding that he was “very moved.”

Ending with a peak at the end of the current Season 6 and termed a “celebration” by Marvel TV boss and executive producer Jeph Loeb, the one-hour panel touched on every season of S.H.I.E.L.D. with stars and EPs reminiscing and offering thanks to the fans and more.

“The people behind the cameras also contribute so much, it blows my mind,” emotionally noted Ming-Na Wen, who plays crack pilot and weapons expert Melinda May on the series.

Besides Wen, Gregg, and Loeb, S.H.I.E.L.D. cast mates, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward were in attendance too. Fellow EPs Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeff Bell and Jed Whedon were there too, with the latter getting a rendition of Happy Birthday from the fans.

Not there on Thursday was Gabriel Luna, who played Ghost Rider on S.H.I.E.L.D. and will star in the upcoming Hulu series based on the fiery biker. Luna was actually on the Hall H stage earlier in the day as a part of the Terminator: Dark Fate presentation.

Not long after receiving the sing-a-long from the audience, Whedon revealed to the fans that the show was shooting its last episode “right now!” A remark that prompted Gregg to joke “the dragons looks amazing,” in reference to the now concluded Game of Thrones – which has its own Hall H reunion panel tomorrow.

With that and Season 7 coming next year, I hear we haven’t seen the last of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at SDCC, plus the show is on tomorrow night too.