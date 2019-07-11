Marquee Lights At Theatrical Home Of ‘Annie’ To Be Dimmed For Co-Creator Martin Charnin

The lights at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre will be dimmed tomorrow night in memory of Annie lyricist and director Martin Charnin, whose smash musical premiered at the theater in 1977.

The marquee lights at what was formerly the Alvin Theatre will go dim at precisely 7:45 pm Friday, July 12. The theater community’s traditional honor is determined – and was announced – by the Broadway League’s Committee of Theatre Owners.

Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, 2013 Shutterstock

Charnin, who died July 6 at age 84, shared a Tony Award with Annie composer Charles Strouse for Best Original Score, and was nominated for his direction of the musical.

“Martin Charnin’s words and lyrics touched generations including countless theatregoers who can proudly say that his work introduced them to Broadway and paved the way to a life of attending shows,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “His creativity, enthusiasm, and dedication to the industry have had a lasting impact and his work will continue to delight audiences for decades to come.”