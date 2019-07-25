MarketCast Taps John Batter As CEO, Henry Shapiro Appointed To Chairman Role

Entertainment, sports and lifestyle analytics group MarketCast announced today that its long-time CEO, Henry Shapiro, will assume the role of Chairman, while veteran media and entertainment executive John Batter has been named CEO. He will be based at MarketCast Group headquarters in Los Angeles.

A media and entertainment media vet, Batter was most recently CEO of Gracenote, the digital and data segment of Tribune Media Company, which he established as the world’s largest entertainment metadata services and technology company prior to a successful sale of the business to Nielsen in 2017. He previously was CEO of M-GO, a joint venture between DreamWorks Animation and Technicolor; president of production for DreamWorks Animation; and a senior executive at Electronic Arts. Batter earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business.

“I’m joining MarketCast Group as CEO at an exciting time,” said Batter. “Henry moves to the Chairman role with the company in great shape as the preeminent platform for media and entertainment insights and analytics. Building on its deep entertainment industry experience, MarketCast Group has been successfully extending its reach to include additional customers and markets. We will continue to provide best-in-class service to our ever-expanding group of high-quality customers.”

Under Shapiro’s leadership, MarketCast Group has grown more than tenfold and has transitioned from being a predominantly domestic, theatrical-only research provider to streaming, video games, sports, and technology analytics.

“After nearly 20 years leading this extraordinary company, I am excited to dedicate my time to working with John to take the company to the next level as Chairman,” said Shapiro, “and to pass day-to-day responsibilities to a talented and seasoned executive team. I am thrilled to welcome John to MarketCast Group. He has the perfect mix of experience and skills for this phase of the company’s growth.”