Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Bryan Cranston’s Moonshot Entertainment Inks Deal With Warner Bros. TV Group

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Rhimes, Murphy, Berlanti, 300+ Others Back Phyllis Nagy's WGAW Election Bid

Read the full story

Mark Wahlberg To Lead ‘Arthur The King’ Adaptation At Paramount Players

Mark Wahlberg
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in Arthur the King, a Paramount Players film adaptation based on a true account detailed in the novel Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord. Michael Brandt is adapting the screenplay.

Tucker Tooley, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley are producing the project.

It’ll follow the real-life story of Lindnord (played by Wahlberg), a Swedish adventure racer who won the hearts of millions when he and his team adopted Arthur, a badly wounded but big-hearted stray dog who tagged along with them during an epic endurance race in Ecuador.

Executive producers are Dorothy Canton, Brandt and Lindnord.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad