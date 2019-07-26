Mark Wahlberg To Lead ‘Arthur The King’ Adaptation At Paramount Players

Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in Arthur the King, a Paramount Players film adaptation based on a true account detailed in the novel Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord. Michael Brandt is adapting the screenplay.

Tucker Tooley, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley are producing the project.

It’ll follow the real-life story of Lindnord (played by Wahlberg), a Swedish adventure racer who won the hearts of millions when he and his team adopted Arthur, a badly wounded but big-hearted stray dog who tagged along with them during an epic endurance race in Ecuador.

Executive producers are Dorothy Canton, Brandt and Lindnord.