Mario Van Peebles Signs With Buchwald Agency

Actor, writer and director Mario Van Peebles, known for New Jack City and Heartbreak Ridge, has signed with Buchwald.

Van Peebles’s directorial credits inlude the Roots miniseries and episodes of Empire, Lost, and Sons of Anarchy. His acting resume lists feature films Ali, Panther, and Baadasssss!.

His television credits also include creating and starring in SYFY’s Superstition, along with major recurring arcs on Bloodline for Netflix and Damages on FX.

Up next, Van Peebles has teamed with Kip Konwiser and Christopher Miller to direct and star in Outlaw Posse, a follow-up to Posse, the 1993 film which he directed. Described as a cowboy drama set against the rolling hills and lawless towns of the American Wild West in the late 1800s, Van Peebles will play Chief, leader of a posse of black cowboys in search of truth and justice.

He will also continue to produce his own independent content under his MVP Films shingle. He continues to be managed by Matt Luber and Michael Adler at Luber Roklin.