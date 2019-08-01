Mario Lopez Misses ‘Extra’ Taping, Apologizes For Transgender Remarks

Mario Lopez missed the latest taping of Extra today as he tried to quell the controversy over remarks he made about raising transgender children, apologizing for his comments.

Lopez made the comments during an appearance on the Candace Owens podcast last month, suggesting that it was “dangerous” for parents to be supportive of a child’s transition.

Today, he issued a statement to People, saying, “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were.”

No explanation was given for Lopez’s absence from today’s show, although Extra hosts Renee Bargh and Tanika Ray addressed the controversy by interviewing GLAAD director Anthony Ramos and Dr Johanna Olson Kennedy, an expert on trans youth development at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.