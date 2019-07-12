Margaret Cho, David Koechner Round Cast Of Satirical Comedy ‘Faith Based’

EXCLUSIVE: Comedians Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva, The Masked Singer) and David Koechner (Anchorman films, The Office) round out the cast of the satirical indie comedy, Faith Based, joining Luke Barnett, Tanner Thomason, Jason Alexander, Lance Reddick, Danielle Nicolet, Carly Craig, Danny Woodburn, and Christoph Sander.

Directed by Vincent Masciale, the pic is about two friends who come to the realization that all “faith based” films are extremely profitable and set out on a mission to make one of their own.

Cho will play the CEO of ChristFlix, a Netflix for Christian cinema, while Koechner is Butch Savage, a washed up 80’s action star the main characters are trying to get to star in their “faith based” movie.

Production is currently underway. Lone Suspect is producing with Giles Daoust of Title Media, Thomason and Tim Kerigan. Catherine Dumonceaux, Reddick, and Matthew Emerson are executive producers.

