Marc Webb Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Prolific director Marc Webb has signed a major overall deal with ABC Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. Under the three year pact, said to be in the eight-figure range, Webb will direct pilots and develop and executive produce projects through his Black Lamb production company exclusively for ABCS across all forms of television, including streaming and series programming. Webb’s long-time producing partner Mark Martin and creative executive Karen Feldesman will continue to collaborate with him on all projects for ABCS from Black Lamb.

This marks the first overall deal for ABCS since the leadership change at the studio earlier this month in which top 20th Century Fox TV programming executive Jonnie Davis took over sibling as president.

“Marc’s an extraordinarily inspired visual storyteller with a remarkable ability to bring diverse worlds to life,” said Davis. His creative instinct elevates every project he directs, and his ability to move seamlessly between genres will be invaluable. I’m excited to announce him as our first new overall since I joined ABC Studios.”

Webb, who previously was under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, has served as an executive producer for the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with Rachel Bloom, as well as CBS’ Instinct, Limitless, The Code, Blood & Treasure, whose pilots he has also directed, and the upcoming Why Women Kill for CBS All Access.

Webb recently directed and executive produced Netflix’s original series The Society, a YA 10-episode drama series written by Chris Keyser and starring Kathryn Newton, Rachel Keller, and Gideon Adlon. The series begins production later this year on its second season for release in 2020.

On the feature side, Webb directed The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 each of which grossed more than $700 million worldwide as well as the 2017 Gifted, starring Chris Evans and Jenny Slate.

Webb made his feature film debut with (500) Days of Summer, headlined by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. The film was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, and The National Board of Review honored Webb with its Spotlight Award, which recognizes outstanding directorial debuts.

Webb began his career as a music video director. He has been honored with several MTV Video Music Awards including the Best Director Award for Green Day’s “21 Guns,” Best Rock Video in 2006 for AFI’s “Miss Murder” and Best Group Video for The All-American Rejects’ “Move Along.” Also, the Music Video Production Association honored him as Director of the Year for his work with Weezer, AAR and My Chemical Romance.

“Not only are we are excited to be working with Jonnie and his team at ABCS, it’s also thrilling to participate in the new thriving Disney ecosystem,” Webb said. “Exciting times.”

Webb is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and attorneys Jamie Feldman and Linda Lichtner.